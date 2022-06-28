scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

‘Architect of modern India’: KCR pays tribute to P V Narasimha Rao

On Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao credits former Prime Minister’s innovative policies for India’s economic growth

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
June 28, 2022 9:50:50 am
On Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary on Tuesday, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister. (Express file photo)

Calling former Prime Minister of India P V Narasimha Rao the “architect of modern India”, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state government imbibes inspiration from the former PM – a son of the soil.

On Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary on Tuesday, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister. “India witnessed economic growth through the reforms introduced by P V Narasimha Rao. Besides, the country also registered qualitative growth in nuclear power, foreign policy, internal security etc,” he said.

Stating that the country’s wealth improved manifolds through innovative policies introduced by Narasimha Rao, the chief minister said the former Prime Minister also protected India from crisis by introducing economic reforms.

More from Hyderabad

“The former Prime Minister has also proved that Telangana leadership showed a path to the country. Telangana will move forward with the inspiration of P V Narasimha Rao,” the chief minister said, adding that the development action plan implemented by the Telangana government stood as a role model in the country.

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement