‘Architect of modern India’: KCR pays tribute to P V Narasimha Rao

Calling former Prime Minister of India P V Narasimha Rao the “architect of modern India”, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state government imbibes inspiration from the former PM – a son of the soil.

On Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary on Tuesday, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister. “India witnessed economic growth through the reforms introduced by P V Narasimha Rao. Besides, the country also registered qualitative growth in nuclear power, foreign policy, internal security etc,” he said.

Stating that the country’s wealth improved manifolds through innovative policies introduced by Narasimha Rao, the chief minister said the former Prime Minister also protected India from crisis by introducing economic reforms.

“The former Prime Minister has also proved that Telangana leadership showed a path to the country. Telangana will move forward with the inspiration of P V Narasimha Rao,” the chief minister said, adding that the development action plan implemented by the Telangana government stood as a role model in the country.