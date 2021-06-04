AP’s Anantapur gets new 500-bed Covid-19 hospital; state reports 10,413 new Covid-19 cases, 83 deaths

Anantapur has the 5th highest Covid-19 cases as well as number of deaths among the 13 districts

As Andhra Pradesh continues to report over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases daily, and as the patients are struggling to get beds in hospitals with oxygen supply, a steel manufacturing company in Anantapur district has, within two weeks, set up a temporary 500-bed Covid hospital. The Covid patients admitted here will be provided with medical oxygen supply from its in-house oxygen plant.

Anantapur has the 5th highest Covid-19 cases as well as number of deaths among the 13 districts. According to officials, a large number of Covid-19 patients were trying to go to Bengarluru from Anantapur in search of treatment due to lack hospital beds with oxygen supply in the district.

Amidst this situation, Arjas Steels based at Tadipatri, 60 kms from Anantapur town, which has an air separation plant that has a 100 metric tons of liquid oxygen capacity, set up the hospital near its facility on an 11.50 acres plot to help the Covid patients.

“The temporary hospital is set up as a German hanger tent with 500 beds and bedside pedestal fans. This temporary hospital has all the facilities required to treat a Covid patient,” said Arjas Steels MD Sridhar Krishna Murthy.

All beds at the hospital are equipped with medical oxygen supply.

“The hospital has provided oxygen facility to every patient-bed, one nursing station for every 30 beds, 200 nurses and more than 50 doctors totalling to 350 medical staff. The medical staff is provided by the government,’’ an official said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the hospital on Friday.

The CM directed officials to procure injections and medicines required to treat Black Fungus patients from wherever available and at whatever cost, as over 100 such cases were detected in last 72 hours.

Although, the number of cases per day is over 10,000, health department officials said that the positivity rate has dropped to 13.02 percent from the 25.56 percent on May 16. Active Covid-19 cases were 2.11 lakh on May 17 and has dropped to 1.43 lakh at the beginning of June.

Health Minister A Krishna Srinivas said that the number of cases with critical issues were also declining and that ICU bed availability has increased to 1,582 as on June 2 while it was 380 on May 15.

Officials said that analysing seven weeks data shows the cases were decreasing in all the districts. The number of patients in Covid Care Centers has decreased to 14,057. While 19,175 calls were made to 104 services (medical information) on May 4, it has reduced to 3645 calls a day.

On June 4, the state reported 10,413 new Covid-19 cases and 83 Covid-linked deaths. A total of 85,311 samples were tested.