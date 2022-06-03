AP: Women employees hospitalised after gas leak at seeds company

At least four women fell unconscious and several others were admitted to hospitals after a gas leak at a seeds factory at Atchutapuram in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh Friday afternoon.

The employees, all women, of the Quantum Seed Company ran for their lives as a pungent gas leaked causing nausea and dizziness.

While the four women who fainted were treated at the Brandix health centre and released, others were taken to the area hospitals.

Company officials and police were trying to ascertain the source of the gas leak. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, meanwhile, informed that all employees were safe.