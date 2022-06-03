scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

AP: Women employees hospitalised after gas leak at seeds company

The employees, all women, of the Quantum Seed Company ran for their lives as a pungent gas leaked causing nausea and dizziness.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: June 3, 2022 3:52:40 pm
Company officials and police were trying to find the source of the gas leak.

At least four women fell unconscious and several others were admitted to hospitals after a gas leak at a seeds factory at Atchutapuram in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh Friday afternoon.

The employees, all women, of the Quantum Seed Company ran for their lives as a pungent gas leaked causing nausea and dizziness.

While the four women who fainted were treated at the Brandix health centre and released, others were taken to the area hospitals.

More from Hyderabad

Company officials and police were trying to ascertain the source of the gas leak. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, meanwhile, informed that all employees were safe.

Best of Express Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scamsPremium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scams
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement