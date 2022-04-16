AP police: Bag with evidence in case against minister stolen from court

A BAG containing a laptop, iPad and three cellphones — all belonging to newly inducted State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and part of “evidence” against him in a forgery and defamation case — was stolen from the fourth additional judicial magistrate’s court in Nellore, police said.

An officer at the local police station where the complaint of theft was filed by a court clerk on April 13 said two of the six persons who broke into the court safe had been detained. “They discarded the empty bag near the court. The two detained persons are being questioned. We hope to catch the main culprits soon,” he said.

The defamation case against Govardhan Reddy, who was inducted as minister by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the reshuffle on April 10, was filed by then TDP minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in December 2016. Govardhan Reddy had accused Somireddy of amassing assets worth Rs 1,000 crore, including properties in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

“He displayed in public the purported documents of the properties I allegedly bought. I challenged him to prove his allegations in court, and it turned out that the documents were forged. I filed a police complaint,” said Somireddy.

“In January this year, the YSRCP government filed a petition in the special court that is trying cases against elected representatives at Vijayawada, seeking to withdraw the case against Govardhan Reddy. The court rejected the petition… The case has been listed for hearing in June. The bag containing the electronic evidence that showed Govardhan Reddy forged the documents was at the Nellore court. That has been stolen now. Isn’t it surprising that only the bag containing the evidence has been stolen and nothing else,” he said.

A police officer confirmed that the stolen bag contained the case evidence. When contacted, Govardhan Reddy declined to comment.

Meanwhile, TDP Public Accounts Committee chairman Payyavula Keshav sought a suo motu case to investigate the theft. The judiciary should take a very serious view of the incident, he said.