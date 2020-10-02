AP govt launches multi-specialty hospitals in tribal areas to provide better healthcare facilities

In a major boost for tribals in the state, the YSR Congress Party government also decided to give Recognition Of Forest Rights (RFR) land ownership documents to provide ownership rights to 1.53 lakh beneficiaries on 3 lakh acres of forest land.(File)

To provide better healthcare facilities in tribal and remote areas, the Andhra Pradesh government Friday laid the foundation stone to construct seven multi-specialty hospitals at Seethampeta (Srikakulam district), Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram district), Doranala (Prakasam district), Buttaigudem (West Godavari), and Rampachodavaram (East Godavari district). The hospitals will be constructed within a year and they will provide top class healthcare facilities to tribals and people living in remote villages under the YSR Arogyasri scheme.

The seven multi-specialty hospitals will function under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also laid the laid foundation stone online for a medical college at Paderu, a tribal area in Visakhapatnam district, and Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district.

“Aiming to provide better education facilities in the tribal areas, we have taken various measures in setting up a medical college which will be built at Paderu at the cost of Rs 500 crores. We are also starting work to set up a tribal engineering college in Kurupam village. Apart from these educational institutions, the Government has decided to begin work on the seven multi-speciality hospitals immediately,” he said.

In a major boost for tribals in the state, the YSR Congress Party government also decided to give Recognition Of Forest Rights (RFR) land ownership documents to provide ownership rights to 1.53 lakh beneficiaries on 3 lakh acres of forest land. The CM launched the distribution of documents through video conference, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Under the ROFR pattas (land ownership documents), each beneficiary would get at least 2 acres of land.

Deputy Chief Minister for Tribal Welfare P Pushpa Sreevani told The Indian Express that the CM had met tribals and promised to distribute the lands after a digitized survey so that there are no land disputes. “Tribals kept waiting all these years, fighting for their rights. The previous governments did not take any steps to answer their grievances. Today, we fulfill the promise and made sure that these tribals get their lands and receive benefits as farmers. The Government would also provide financial assistance to the tribals to cultivate the crops,” she said.

The government will also distribute land ownership documents to tribals who have been cultivating any piece of land for a long period of time. Sreeveni said that as many as 19,919 tribal families would be given land ownership documents for 31,155 acres. Bringing all the tribals into the fold of government schemes, Sreevani said that around Rs 2,136 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 18.40 lakh tribals towards 15 welfare schemes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd