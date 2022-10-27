AP CM dedicates third unit of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station to nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday dedicated to the nation the third unit of the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTP) at Nelaturu in the SPS Nellore district. The power station will supply 19 million units of power to the AP grid daily.

He said the 800 MW unit, an extension of the existing two units, was built by the APGENCO using the Super Critical Technology (SCT), a first-of-its-kind in the country. The technology will reduce the consumption of coal and contribute to the lessening of pollution.

He further said that the dedicated unit, for which Rs 3,200 crore was allotted after the YSRCP came to power, would cater to the increasing demands of energy in housing, commercial and industrial sectors, besides supplying power to the agricultural sector to meet the 9-hour free daily power supply.

While 45 per cent of the energy demand in the state is being met by APGENCO-generated power, the third unit will supply 19 million units of power to the AP grid daily, said officials. Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the chief minister said, “The thermal power station is a step forward in power generation in the state.” He added he is blessed to dedicate to the nation the 800 MW unit, the foundation stone of which was laid by his father and former chief minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in 2008.

Thanking the farmers for sacrificing their lands for the thermal power station and the Krishnapatnam port, the chief minister distributed compensation to the tune of Rs 35.74 crore to 16,128 farmer families by pressing a button and facilitating direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts.

Referring to the long wait of farmers who sacrificed their lands, the chief minister said, “The TDP regime subjected you to a plethora of difficulties and paid only Rs 14,000 to each of the 3,500 farmer families.” Besides paying them the balance amount, he said his government is pleased to the pay full compensation to the remaining 12,787 farmer families, taking their total number to 16,128.

The chief minister said that while 326 families were already provided employment, orders were issued to provide employment to another 150 families in the second phase before November-end.

At the request of party MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, the chief minister sanctioned Rs 93 crore for the constructing of a submersible check dam over the Penna river to prevent back water accumulations and supply water to four mandals in the district. He also renamed the recently inaugurated Nellore Barrage as the Nallapureddy Srinivasa Reddy Barrage.

Earlier, he also laid the foundation stone for a fishing jetty at Nelaturu village that would be constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore to facilitate the docking of 450 fishing boats.

In response to the appeal made by Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Kakani Govardhana Reddy, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 21. 4 crore for developmental works in Sarvepalli constituency.