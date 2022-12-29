AP CM meets Amit Shah, pitches for National Forensic Sciences University at Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on an official visit to New Delhi, met Union Minister Amit Shah Thursday and requested him to consider setting up of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus at Tirupati.

The Chief Minister, who also reiterated the issues before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has sought setting up of the NFSU campus to cater to the growing requirement of forensic experts in South India and assured that his government would allot the required land.

He further explained that Tirupati has grown into an educational hub and the setting up of NFSU would serve the demands of growing need for criminal investigation infrastructure.

He urged the Union Home Minister to work towards releasing the pending arrears of Rs 32,625.25 crore which includes resource funding of Rs 18,330.45 crore for the fiscal 2014-15 and pension arrears, reimbursement of Rs 2,937.92 crore spent by the state government on the Polavaram Project from its own coffers so far and resolving other pending post-bifurcation issues between AP and Telangana.

Reddy also sought Shah’s intervention in collecting the outstanding arrears of Rs 6,886 crore from Telangana discoms for Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy further requested him to revise the Polavaram Project cost and fix it as Rs 55,548 crore as recommended by the Project’s Technical Advisory Committee and do away with the policy of treating the project cost component-wise as it escalates the cost besides delaying the project.

The CM also requested to amend the flawed provisions of the National Food Security Act, grant 14 more medical colleges to the state, allot mines to meet the iron ore requirement of the steel plant being built at Kadapa and extend all cooperation to the proposed 76.9 km long Metro Rail Project in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

He also urged Amit Shah to intervene and restrain the Telangana government from acting unilaterally and violating operational procedures in drawing Krishna River water and generating electricity and grant environmental clearances for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLS) through which 3 TMC water per day can be supplied to Telugu Ganga Project, Srisailam Right Bank Canal and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravathi projects in the state.

Jagan had earlier met with Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and discussed granting of environmental clearances for various irrigation projects. Referring to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, he asked the Union Minister to grant environmental clearances for the scheme and explained it’s important to provide water for drinking and irrigation to this drought-stricken region. Besides that, various aspects relating to the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs located between the two Telugu states were also discussed.