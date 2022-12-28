scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

AP CM Jagan Reddy meets PM Modi; discusses Polavaram project, state issues

In the nearly 50 minute-long meeting held at Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here, Reddy underlined that his state has already spent about Rs 2,900 crore on the Polavaram project so far which the central government has not yet reimbursed.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with PM Modi (Photo credit: PMO)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several state issues and reiterated the release of pending funds for the Polavaram irrigation project.

He said his government is facing resource crunch and requested the Centre to provide Rs 10,000 crore fund on an ad hoc basis for early completion of the project, official sources said.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also sought early approval of the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram project pegged at Rs 55,548.87 crore.

Besides this, the sources said he discussed the issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and demanded inclusion of more beneficiaries in the southern state under the National Food Security Act, nod for 12 more medical colleges and allocation of mine ore and beach sand mineral areas to state-run Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC).

Later, Reddy also met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. He is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the evening.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has met Modi several times during the year, reiterating the above mentioned demands.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 15:11 IST
