AP CM opens ITC’s spice processing unit, says it was built in record time

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday afternoon inaugurated ITC’s Global Spices Processing unit at Vankayalapadu in Palnadu district. Stating that farmers growing spices would immensely benefit, he said the unit was established by ITC here in a record time.

Unveiling the plaque of the Rs 200 crore plant, the Chief Minister called it a wonderful moment and said it would become the largest processing unit of spices in Asia when its second phase is completed in the next 15 months.

The plant, with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonne, will provide facilities of cleaning, grading, grinding, steam sterilisation, destemming and packing of 15 varieties of spices, including chillies. He said the plant will provide employment to 1,500 persons directly and indirectly and benefit over 14,000 farmers.

Reiterating that the state has been ranked first in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country for the last three years, he said the commissioning of the processing unit in just 24 months reflects the commitment of the YSRCP government towards industrial growth in the state.

Assuring full support to the ITC, he assured company chairman Sanjeev Puri that the government is just a phone call away in swiftly attending to its problems.

The Chief Minister explained the government’s decision to establish 10,668 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the state which has brought about revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.

Pointing out that the government wanted to establish food processing units in all the 26 districts at an estimated cost of Rs 3,450 crore, he said the foundation stones will be laid for the construction of 10 such units in the next two months at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore in the first phase. When all the 26 units are completed, it would be a boon to the farming community besides providing employment to 33,000 persons.

Puri said he feels proud to partner with the state government in its efforts to empower women and the farming community. He assured continuous support to the state government in its efforts to bring socio-economic transformation in the state.