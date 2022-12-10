Anuvaad translation festival held at Hyderabad’s EFLU

Anuvaad, a translation festival organised by the Hyderabad Literary Festival, started on the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus in the Telangana capital on Saturday.

Inaugurating the one-day festival as the chief guest, EFLU vice-chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar said that celebrating translation was like celebrating the unique diversity in languages, literatures and cultures of the world. The vice-chancellor also stated that translation helps people understand life, literature, philosophy, culture, traditions and practices from different parts of the globe. He appreciated the efforts of the Hyderabad Literary Trust in organising Kaavya Dhaara, a poetry festival, and Anuvaad as precursors to the 13th edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival, scheduled to be held in the last week of January next year.

Prof T Vijay Kumar, director of the HLF, said that Anuvaad aimed to celebrate translations and translators, and that translators’ anonymity needed to be interrogated. “The translation festival offers a platform for translators to reflect on their art and craft, challenges and experiences,” he said.

Amita Desai, another director of the festival, said that six sessions involving established and emerging translators from India, three translators from the United Kingdom and one from France were part of the event.

The translation festival is being held in the hybrid mode, with the foreign experts joining through video links and interacting with other participants.

Delegates and faculty members from various universities as well as translators, writers and members of literary organisations took part in large numbers.