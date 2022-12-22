‘Anti-farmer and pro-corporate’: Embroiled in Delhi liquor policy case, KCR’s daughter Kavitha slams Centre

Embroiled in the Delhi liquor policy case, Telangana MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, hit back at the Centre on Thursday, saying the BJP government was “anti-farmer, anti-poor, and pro-corporate”.

Kavitha, who is touring Nizamabad from where she was an MP from 2014 to 2019, announced that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would hold a “maha dharna” at all district headquarters in the state on Friday against the BJP’s anti-farmer policies.

“The chowkidar government kept sleeping when corporates were looting our country. BRS party demands that MGNREGA includes agriculture for the growth of society. The BJP government at the Centre is forcing the Telangana government to take back schemes under MGNREGA. We will hold a maha dharna to stand with our farmers. Today, it is a fact that the BJP is an anti-farmer, anti-poor, and pro-corporate government,” she said.

Kavitha said the central government has asked the Telangana government to discontinue current state-level schemes under MGNREGA that integrated agricultural activities for farmers.

“On one hand, the government is targeting farmers and the poor, taxing necessities like milk and curd, and is unable to control inflation, on the other hand, the government is writing off loans worth an aggregate amount of Rs 8,16,421 crore and Rs 11,17,883 crore during the last six financial years,” she said, quoting a recent government response in Rajya Sabha. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not bring back the black money as promised but instead let corporates loot the country of more than Rs 19 lakh crore and that should be brought back along with the looters,” she said.

“TRS has always stood for farmers and now the BRS party will take this vision and mission forward. The CM and BRS stand with the farmers and poor people of the country,” she said, advising the BJP to think of pro-people policies, especially for farmers.

Kavitha’s name figures in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case. The chargesheet states that Kavitha was part of the ‘South group’ that paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in exchange for undue benefits under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Kavitha has denied the allegations. On December 11, a team of CBI officers recorded her statement at her Hyderabad residence in connection with the case.