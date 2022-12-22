scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

‘Anti-farmer and pro-corporate’: Embroiled in Delhi liquor policy case, KCR’s daughter Kavitha slams Centre

Telangana MLC K Kavitha said Bharat Rashtra Samithi would hold a ‘maha dharna’ at all district headquarters in the state on Friday against the BJP’s anti-farmer policies.

Telangana Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Embroiled in the Delhi liquor policy case, Telangana MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, hit back at the Centre on Thursday, saying the BJP government was “anti-farmer, anti-poor, and pro-corporate”.

Kavitha, who is touring Nizamabad from where she was an MP from 2014 to 2019, announced that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would hold a “maha dharna” at all district headquarters in the state on Friday against the BJP’s anti-farmer policies.

“The chowkidar government kept sleeping when corporates were looting our country. BRS party demands that MGNREGA includes agriculture for the growth of society. The BJP government at the Centre is forcing the Telangana government to take back schemes under MGNREGA. We will hold a maha dharna to stand with our farmers. Today, it is a fact that the BJP is an anti-farmer, anti-poor, and pro-corporate government,” she said.

Political Pulse |Probe agencies to party squabble: For KCR, national ambition not on top of mind right now

Kavitha said the central government has asked the Telangana government to discontinue current state-level schemes under MGNREGA that integrated agricultural activities for farmers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

“On one hand, the government is targeting farmers and the poor, taxing necessities like milk and curd, and is unable to control inflation, on the other hand, the government is writing off loans worth an aggregate amount of Rs 8,16,421 crore and Rs 11,17,883 crore during the last six financial years,” she said, quoting a recent government response in Rajya Sabha. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not bring back the black money as promised but instead let corporates loot the country of more than Rs 19 lakh crore and that should be brought back along with the looters,” she said.

Political Pulse |K Kavitha and Y S Sharmila: Rivals in a sisterhood of travails

“TRS has always stood for farmers and now the BRS party will take this vision and mission forward. The CM and BRS stand with the farmers and poor people of the country,” she said, advising the BJP to think of pro-people policies, especially for farmers.

More from Hyderabad

Kavitha’s name figures in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case. The chargesheet states that Kavitha was part of the ‘South group’ that paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in exchange for undue benefits under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Kavitha has denied the allegations. On December 11, a team of CBI officers recorded her statement at her Hyderabad residence in connection with the case.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 03:32:59 pm
Next Story

Japan reverses nuclear phaseout plan adopted after Fukushima

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close