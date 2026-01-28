Another mass stray dog killing in Telangana: 100 found dead in Nagarkurnool

In yet another case of dog killing, 100 strays were allegedly killed in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The incident came to light when dog carcasses were found buried at Thimmaipally village, Charakonda Mandal.

The dog killings were allegedly done after the sarpanch and the secretary ordered for the same. The carcasses were recovered Tuesday evening.

Based on complaint filed by Preethi Mudavath of Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI) Telangana police have lodged an FIR against village sarpanch and gram panchayat secretary under sections 325 read with 3(5) of BNS, and section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

Also read | As hundreds of stray dogs are culled across Telangana, inside a village at centre of row

Speaking to the Indian Express, a Nagarkurnool police officer said, “We have recovered a good number of dog carcasses. We have not ascertained who poisoned them”. SAFI, meanwhile, accused the district administration of apathy. “The dog carcasses were sent for postmortem only after we intervened. The postmortem is important to determine the cause of death,” Mudavath told The Indian Express. When the dog carcasses were discovered at first they were inside a pit dug outside the border of the village, Mudavath said in her complaint.