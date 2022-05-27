Annual Day celebrations at ISB Hyderabad brought back many memories: Chandrababu Naidu

The national president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday said that the 20th Annual Day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) at Gachibowli in Hyderabad organised on Thursday brought back many memories. Speaking at the TDP’s two-day conclave at Ongole, which began Friday, Naidu recalled that he made a lot of efforts to bring ISB to Hyderabad in the united Andhra Pradesh.

“The PM addressed ISB’s 20th annual day celebrations. It brought back many memories to me. The PM did not mention my name. It doesn’t matter. I did that for my Telugu race and it gives me satisfaction,” quipped Naidu.

The TDP chief said when he sent an invitation to the ISB think tank, they said they were considering Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai with Hyderabad not even on their list. “I requested them over the phone to come for breakfast and coffee. I sent my ministers to receive them at the airport. I served them meals personally. A lot of effort was made for that,” he said. Chandrababu Naidu said the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had come to lay the foundation stone for ISB Hyderabad.

“It became a jewel eventually. The TDP brought hundreds of such jewels for the sake of the Telugu people. Genome Valley was established under the TDP rule and it came to the rescue of the entire country at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said. Naidu also pointed out that the people of the neighbouring state were reaping rich benefits out of the institutions and projects brought in by the TDP regime. “A new direction was given to shift from physical labour to mind-based endeavours. This was why IT was developed in a big way. Now, Telugu girls are going abroad and earning more than their male counterparts,” he said.

The TDP chief lamented that the people of residual Andhra Pradesh suffered greatly because of bifurcation. “The TDP rule came out with a 2029 Vision to develop Andhra Pradesh on par with its sister state. As a part of this vision, the Amaravati capital was visualised and it was developed into a Rs 3 lakh-crore asset. What crime had Amaravati committed that Jagan Reddy destroyed the capital?” he asked.

Chandrababu Naidu said Polavaram was a boon for the farmers of the entire Andhra Pradesh but it was also crushed in the name of reverse tenders. “The TDP laid 20,000 km of cement roads in villages in five years. The Jagan regime did not lay even 2 km of roads till now,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the conclave.