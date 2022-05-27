scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Annual Day celebrations at ISB Hyderabad brought back many memories: Chandrababu Naidu

"The PM addressed ISB’s 20th annual day celebrations. It brought back many memories to me. The PM did not mention my name. It doesn't matter. I did that for my Telugu race and it gives me satisfaction," said Chandrababu Naidu.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: May 27, 2022 8:59:12 pm
N Chandrababu NaiduN Chandrababu Naidu (file photo)

The national president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday said that the 20th Annual Day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) at Gachibowli in Hyderabad organised on Thursday brought back many memories. Speaking at the TDP’s two-day conclave at Ongole, which began Friday, Naidu recalled that he made a lot of efforts to bring ISB to Hyderabad in the united Andhra Pradesh.

“The PM addressed ISB’s 20th annual day celebrations. It brought back many memories to me. The PM did not mention my name. It doesn’t matter. I did that for my Telugu race and it gives me satisfaction,” quipped Naidu.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The TDP chief said when he sent an invitation to the ISB think tank, they said they were considering Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai with Hyderabad not even on their list. “I requested them over the phone to come for breakfast and coffee. I sent my ministers to receive them at the airport. I served them meals personally. A lot of effort was made for that,” he said. Chandrababu Naidu said the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had come to lay the foundation stone for ISB Hyderabad.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
Hard life of the ever-smiling cricketer Rinku Singh, KKR’s rising starPremium
Hard life of the ever-smiling cricketer Rinku Singh, KKR’s rising star
More Premium Stories >>

“It became a jewel eventually. The TDP brought hundreds of such jewels for the sake of the Telugu people. Genome Valley was established under the TDP rule and it came to the rescue of the entire country at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said. Naidu also pointed out that the people of the neighbouring state were reaping rich benefits out of the institutions and projects brought in by the TDP regime. “A new direction was given to shift from physical labour to mind-based endeavours. This was why IT was developed in a big way. Now, Telugu girls are going abroad and earning more than their male counterparts,” he said.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

The TDP chief lamented that the people of residual Andhra Pradesh suffered greatly because of bifurcation. “The TDP rule came out with a 2029 Vision to develop Andhra Pradesh on par with its sister state. As a part of this vision, the Amaravati capital was visualised and it was developed into a Rs 3 lakh-crore asset. What crime had Amaravati committed that Jagan Reddy destroyed the capital?” he asked.

More from Hyderabad

Chandrababu Naidu said Polavaram was a boon for the farmers of the entire Andhra Pradesh but it was also crushed in the name of reverse tenders. “The TDP laid 20,000 km of cement roads in villages in five years. The Jagan regime did not lay even 2 km of roads till now,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the conclave.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement