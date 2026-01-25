Andhra woman ‘injected ex-partner’s doctor wife with HIV’, procured blood from hospital
According to officers, after ramming her scooter, the accused approached doctor under the guise of offering help and allegedly administered the HIV injection before fleeing the spot when the victim raised the alarm.
The doctor was able to note down the registration number of one of the motorcycles, which purportedly helped police in the investigation. (File Photo)
Four persons, including two women, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly injecting a doctor with blood containing HIV in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool town earlier this month.
The doctor, an assistant professor at a private medical college, is the wife of a general surgeon who was purportedly formerly in a relationship with one of the accused.
An FIR was registered on January 10 at Kurnool Three Town police station under sections 126(2), 118(1), 272 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police identified the arrested accused as B Boya Vasundhara (34), a resident of Kurnool; Konge Jyothi (40), a nurse at a private hospital in Adoni; and two teenage sons of the latter. They were arrested on January 24, police said.
According to police, Vasundhara was purportedly miffed that the man she was previously in a relationship with got married to someone else, and conspired to hurt his wife by injecting her with HIV-infected blood. She allegedly took the help of her friend, who is a nurse accused of having procured an HIV-infected blood sample from patients taking treatment at the Kurnool Government Hospital, telling staff there that it was needed for research. The infected blood sample was stored in a refrigerator at Vansundhara’s house, police said.
On January 9 at around 2.30 pm, when the doctor was returning home on a scooter after duty for lunch, two persons on a motorcycle intentionally rammed her scooter near the K C Canal at Vinayak Ghat, causing her to fall and sustain injuries, police said.
According to officers, the accused then approached her under the guise of offering help, and while attempting to take her into an autorickshaw, Vasundhara allegedly administered the HIV injection before fleeing the spot when the victim raised the alarm. The doctor was able to note down the registration number of one of the motorcycles, which purportedly helped police track the teenage sons of the nurse.
Story continues below this ad
Officials said the doctor received immediate treatment and is now fine. Police said the virus cannot survive for days even when stored in a refrigerator, and the only concern was a foreign particle entering the body.
“Since the victim herself is a doctor, police said she knew tests and medication, and other doctors have advised her to return after three weeks as mutation time,” an official said.
The doctor’s husband lodged a police complaint on January 10.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More