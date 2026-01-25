Andhra woman ‘injected ex-partner’s doctor wife with HIV’, procured blood from hospital

The doctor was able to note down the registration number of one of the motorcycles, which purportedly helped police in the investigation. (File Photo)

Four persons, including two women, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly injecting a doctor with blood containing HIV in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool town earlier this month.

The doctor, an assistant professor at a private medical college, is the wife of a general surgeon who was purportedly formerly in a relationship with one of the accused.

An FIR was registered on January 10 at Kurnool Three Town police station under sections 126(2), 118(1), 272 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police identified the arrested accused as B Boya Vasundhara (34), a resident of Kurnool; Konge Jyothi (40), a nurse at a private hospital in Adoni; and two teenage sons of the latter. They were arrested on January 24, police said.