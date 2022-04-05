Andhra to turn beach waste into value-added products

The Andhra Pradesh government is tying up with US-based Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet (GASP) to produce value-added materials from garbage, as it plans to clear its 1000-km coastline of waste, particularly plastic.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met GASP representatives Tuesday and discussed the launch of a pilot project that will see the garbage turned into things such as building construction material, furniture, clothes and shoes.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The Chief Minister said the project should be linked with the government’s ‘Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam’ programme.

“It is a good development that plastic waste being collected is recycled… a clear mechanism is in place in the state for collection of garbage. The government has been seriously looking into recycling and reusing of non bio-degradable materials and GASP’s experience should be used…,” Reddy said, according to an official statement.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi told The Indian Express the government is serious in its efforts to rid the state’s coastline, which is dotted with scenic beaches, of garbage left behind by “careless” tourists.

Renowned international designer and Parley for the Oceans founder, Cyrill Gutsch, who represented GASP during the meeting, told the Chief Minister only nine per cent of the 150 MT of single-use plastic products is being recycled at present. He said converting the waste into value-added products using eco-friendly methods would pave the way for a new economy.

Gutsch and other GASP representatives also briefed Reddy on the eco-tourism project in Uttarakhand.

Officials say they are looking at the scope of developing Araku, Ananthagiri and Rampachodavaram areas in the state as eco-tourism sites and Reddy has instructed them to prepare a plan.