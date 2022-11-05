Andhra student beaten, burnt with iron box by classmates

Four engineering students in Bhimavaram town of Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district brutally assaulted their classmate over his friendship with a woman student, burning him with an iron box. All four, Praveen, Prem, Swaroop and Neeraj, were arrested after a video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

The second-year computer science engineering students, from SRKR Engineering College, live in a private hostel near the college campus.

On Wednesday evening, the four students attacked Boina Ankit with iron rods and pipes after an argument over his friendship with the woman.

The video of the assault showed Ankit pleading for his life even as his assailants burned him on his hands and chest with an iron box.

Ankit was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Based on his complaint, police arrested the four students on Thursday. Bhimavaram II Town Police Station’s Circle Inspector Krishna Kumar said the arrested students were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

“The victim, Ankit, is fine and his parents have also arrived to stay with him. The second-year B.Tech students who live in the hostel are otherwise friends but they attacked Ankit over a love affair. Ankit was going away from the hostel on his motorcycle but they obstructed him, dragged him into the hostel room, locked from inside and assaulted him. After he was beaten, he did not inform the police or his college. It was only after the video emerged that we came to know of the incident and took action,’’ CI Kumar said.

Dr Jagapati Raju, the director and principal of the engineering college, said the four accused students and another student who was present when the attack occurred have been suspended and transfer certificates have been issued. “The five are no longer our students,” he said.