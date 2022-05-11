Andhra SSC paper leak: Narayana Group founder, Dr P Narayana gets bail

A Chittoor court early Wednesday morning granted bail to Dr P Narayana, the founder of Narayana Group of educational institutions and former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister, who was arrested Tuesday by Andhra Pradesh police in a question paper leak case.

The Chittoor police had picked Dr Narayana up from Hyderabad and had produced him at midnight at the fourth additional judicial first class magistrate court in Chittoor. After Dr Narayana’s lawyers V R Ramakrishna and M Chandrashekar pointed out that he had resigned from the Narayana Trust in 2014 and was not associated with the management, the court granted bail at about 4 am on two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

On April 27, a teacher at a Tirupati college run by the Narayana Group allegedly leaked the question paper for the SSC Telugu exam for Class X students. According to the police, the accused clicked a photo of the question paper an hour after the exam began and posted it on a social media group. Later, other SSC question papers were leaked similarly in various districts.

Chittoor police said that seven persons belonging to Narayana institutions were arrested and they alleged that they leaked the question papers at the behest of the management.

The police have so far arrested 69 people, including 45 teachers (of whom 36 are from government schools), in connection with the leaks. Cases have been registered under the AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997. More than six lakh students appeared for the exams that ended on Monday.

Dr Narayana’s arrest triggered a war of words, with TDP leaders labelling the arrest a “witch-hunt” and a vindictive move by the YSR Congress Party-led (YSRCP) government.

Dr Narayana has also been named in another case. On May 9, the Andhra Pradesh CID had registered an FIR against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others, for alleged irregularities in construction of the internal ring road of Amaravati.