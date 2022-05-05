Andhra SSC paper leak: 45 teachers involved, says education minister

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said on Thursday that in the last week, the government has taken action against 69 people, including 45 teachers, for their role in the alleged leak of question papers from the ongoing SSC exam for Class X students. This includes 36 government teachers, he added.

Being held after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Class 10 board exams in Andhra Pradesh began on April 27 and will end on May 9. Over 6 lakh students are appearing for the exam.

The leaks started on April 27 when the first exam, Telugu, was conducted. Later, question papers of Mathematics and English were also leaked. Satyanarayana said that no question paper was leaked before the commencement of the exam and students and parents need not worry. “Strict action has been taken against those who committed irregularities,” he said.

The teachers have been accused of taking photos of the question paper and leaking them on social media within a few minutes of the start of the exam. Officials suspect that teachers known to the students waited near some exam centres, wrote the answers, and sent them back to the teachers inside, who then showed it to the students.

The state government has now banned teachers and staff on exam duty from carrying mobile phones and declared all examination centres as ‘no phone’ zones. Flying squads have also been deployed in all districts to conduct surprise checks at exam centres.

Education department officials said that on April 27, on the first day of the exam, a photo of the Telugu question paper was leaked on WhatsApp groups in Kurnool district. The role of teachers was suspected and they were identified on the same day. Officials, however, did not find any evidence that the question paper leak helped any student. “These teachers indulged in mischief and created confusion among students,” Satyanarayana said.

In Eluru district, nine teachers were arrested for leaking the Mathematics question paper on social media a few minutes after the exam started. Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that police seized mobile phones and Mathematics guides from the teachers. He said that they leaked the question paper and later shared answers with some students.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, a headmaster of a government school was arrested for leaking the English question paper.

Satyanarayana said that action will also be taken against teachers of educational institutions that were involved in the paper leaks. Action has also been taken against government school teachers involved in the leaks, the minister said. While some have been arrested, others have been suspended or are in the process of being suspended. Cases have been booked under the AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997.

Education department officials and police have also identified school attendants, water boys, and non-teaching staff who played a role in leaking the question papers at some exam centres.