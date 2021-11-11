Andhra rain warning: Authorities on alert, CM announces Rs 1,000 immediate relief for victims

Given the heavy rainfall warning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials to remain vigilant and review the situation from time to time. The chief minister held a video conference with the district collectors of Prakasham, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa on the prevailing situation owing to heavy rains, instructed the officials to be prepared for the worst and deploy SDRF and NDRF teams for rescue operations. The district collectors were also asked to set up relief camps for sheltering people evacuated from low-lying and inundated areas.

Each victim will be provided an immediate relief of Rs 1,000, according to a press release from the CM’s office. The chief minister has ordered the authorities to set up a helpline for flood victims and coordinate with other departments to evacuate people from flood-prone areas.

The officials were directed to ensure that all types of medication are available at PHCs, area hospitals, and district hospitals, along with generators to meet emergency services without interruption. He also ordered that power restoration works, plugging breaches, if any, to canals and supply of safe drinking water to affected areas should be done on a priority basis.

Heavy spells of rainfall have been forecast in isolated areas of districts like Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa. The depression, moving from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Sriharikota by Thursday evening and then proceed towards the southern districts of Andhra Pradesh.

As another low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall as a cyclone on the east coast, officials have been directed to brace for another spell of heavy rain.