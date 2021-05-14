Andhra: Rebel YSRCP MP, who sought cancellation of CM Jagan’s bail, held over ‘hate speeches’

The Andhra Pradesh CID Friday arrested the ruling YSR Congress Party MP from Narasapur, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, for allegedly making “hate speeches” against a particular community.

A statement from CID said: “MP from Narasapur Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has been arrested at his residence at Hyderabad. There was information against Raju, stating that he has been indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government.”

“A preliminary enquiry has been ordered by ADG CID PV Sunil Kumar IPS. In the enquiry, it was found that through his speeches Raju was indulging in a systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions among the communities and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way which will cause loss of faith in the government which they represent. There is hate speech against communities and social groups also, which was used to foment social and public order disturbances in conspiracy with a few media channels,” the CID statement read.

On the orders of the CID ADG, a case was registered against the MP under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing public mischief) read with 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The development comes after Raju, a rebel within the YSRCP, had filed a petition in the Special Court for CBI cases in Hyderabad seeking cancellation of bail granted to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a quid pro case. Recently, the CBI court had issued notices to CM Jagan Reddy and the CBI asking them to file their responses to the petition filed by the MP, who sought the cancellation of CM Jagan Reddy’s bail on the ground of alleged violation of bail conditions.

In his petition, Raju had stated that as CM, Jagan Reddy will try to influence witnesses in the quid pro case. He further alleged that the CM appointed bureaucrats who were accused in the quid pro quo case to important positions. He cited the examples of IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, who was appointed as a Special Chief secretary, and retired IAS officer and co-accused M Samuel as an advisor to the government.

Y Srilakshmi, an IAS officer who is an accused in the alleged illegal mining case of Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC), was appointed last December as Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development in Andhra Pradesh. The 1998-batch officer is accused by the CBI of circumventing rules to grant iron ore mining leases to OMC when CM Jagan Reddy’s late father Y S Rajashekar Reddy was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Raju stated in his petition that since all the witnesses cited by the prosecution in the quid pro quo case are now in the government headed by Jagan Reddy, he will influence them not to depose against him. The Andhra CM was arrested in 2012 by the CBI in connection with the case. In 2013, the special CBI court had granted conditional bail to him, after he spent 16 months in jail.

Sources said that a team of CID police had gone to Raju’s residence at a gated community in Gachibowli and issued notices. The MP, who was provided with a Y type security, was guarded by CRPF personnel. The CID team, after serving the notice, said that they were arresting Raju. When the family members protested, the CID police asked them to cooperate with them and seek bail in court. The MP’s son Bharat said that his father had a cardiac surgery only four months back. The MP was seen shouting at the police but the CID police soon took him away and brought him to the Guntur CID office.

Raju, who won from Narsarapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh, on a YSRCP ticket fell out with the party, soon after the elections. He subsequently started launching a series of vitriolic attacks on the CM and the party over the decisions taken recently. In his latest YouTube post, Raju was seen attacking Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, accusing the latter of instigating a social media cell to upload posts against him.