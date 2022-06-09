Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders enter TDP zoom call meant for students, disrupt meeting

A Zoom meeting organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was allegedly video-bombed by leaders of the YSR Congress Party, the ruling party of Andhra Pradesh, Thursday morning, leading to a controversy in the state.

The TDP had arranged a video call on Zoom for students who either passed or failed in the Class X examinations, results of which were declared on June 6. The Zoom call with the students was addressed by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh Naidu. Parents who wanted to join the video call were given the login credentials.

However, a few minutes into the online meeting, former minister Kodali Venkateshwara Rao, YSRCP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, YSRCP social media coordinator Devendra Reddy and municipal corporator Kothapalli Rajini, appeared on screen. While Devendra Reddy fired off a few questions to Naidu and accused him of doing politics by involving students, the others did not get a chance to speak as the TDP managers had disconnected their videos by then.

Meanwhile, Naidu accused the YSRCP leaders of using students to sign into the meeting and then asking them to leave. “In the instance of Kodali Venkateshwara Rao, it can be clearly seen that a student logged in first after which he left and Rao sat in the chair facing the laptop. Similarly, others also used student IDs or created fake IDs to login. This was done to disrupt the meeting and bring disrepute to the TDP. I was only talking to the students to offer support as they are unhappy with the results,” Naidu said. YSRCP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi appeared in the meeting after a girl student logged in from his office.

YSRCP social media coordinator Devendra Reddy said that they did nothing wrong as it was an open invitation to the Zoom meeting. “I asked Naidu why he was playing politics with the students. Why did he involve the students? He did not reply to that and instead avoided the subject. I asked him why he did nothing when the TDP was in power and several students died by suicide, especially at Narayana Group’s education institutions. He did not reply to that either. We had an objection to the involvement of students in TDP’s politics. We did not intend to disrupt the meeting,” Reddy said.

Vamsi said the state government is looking into the reasons and finding out why the pass percentage was low this time. “There was no reason to politicise the issue by involving the students. Instead of debating with us, Naidu mumbled something and ran away,” he said.

When asked why he did not engage with the YSRCP leaders, Naidu took a dig and said that the meeting was to talk to the students who had appeared for the Class X exams this year and not for those who failed several years ago.

The Class X results were declared on June 6 with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent, the lowest in 20 years. The TDP termed it as a failure of the state government. At least four students who failed died by suicide.

During the Zoom meeting, Naidu said the state government should take up “reverification” instead of revaluation to ensure justice to the students.

Naidu also urged the government to waive fees for “reverification” and supplementary exams. Addressing the interaction with parents and students, Lokesh said it was unfortunate that some students died by suicide after they failed. The government should give compensation to the families of the deceased students. He said that the state government should take responsibility of the 2 lakh students who failed to clear the exams. He also said that the quality of teaching had suffered due to a shortage of teachers otherwise so many students would not have failed.

Naidu said that there were suspicions over the government’s conspiracy behind large scale failure of students. He opined that the state government was trying to reduce the number of eligible students under the Amma Vodi scheme so that there would be less financial burden. “The government is resorting to such ulterior methods due to lack of funds and inability to bring loans,” Naidu said.