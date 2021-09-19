Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress sweep ZPTC and MPTC polls

By winning a majority of the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh has made a clean sweep in elections held at all levels—from Parliamentary, Assembly, Municipal, to panchayat—since the party came to power in May 2019.

The counting of votes for ZPTC and MPTC elections which were held in April was taken up Sunday. On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court which had directed the state election commission (SEC) not to announce results in a petition filed by Opposition parties, permitted counting of votes.

Counting was still going on but by evening YSRCP won over 500 of the 660 ZPTCs. Out of the 10,047 MPTCs, the YSRCP won over 8,500. The Telugu Desam Party, BJP, Congress and Jana Sena won at a few places.

Out of the 660 ZPTCs, elections were not held in eight for several reasons. In the remaining 652, 126 ZPTCs were elected unanimously, while 11 candidates died while waiting for results to be declared. About 2,050 candidates contested in the remaining 515 ZPTCs.

In 10,047 MPTCs, elections were not held in 375. The YSRCP won 2,371 unanimously while 81 candidates died after polls were held, and results were declared for 7,220 MPTCs for which over 18,700 candidates had contested. YSRCP won 17 of the 19 MPTCs in Kuppam mandal from where N Chandrababu Naidu is elected from.

In the Assembly and Parliamentary elections held in April 2019, the YSRCP won 151 out of the 175 Assembly seats, 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats. This March, YSRCP won in all 12 municipal corporations, and 74 of the 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats. In panchayat elections held in February, although it is not fought on party symbols, YSRCP-backed candidates won 10,536 panchayats out of 13,081.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that delivering governance at the doorstep through the village and ward secretariats and volunteers system, and fulfilling all the promises made during elections have delivered the results for the YSRCP.

On April 1, State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney issued a notification calling for ZPTC and MPTC elections on April 8. Telugu Desam Party, BJP and Jana Sena had challenged the order in the AP High Court that the mandatory four-week gap between notification and polling was not provided. The HC allowed the elections to be held but directed SEC not to announce the results.