After TDP, YSRCP announces plenary on July 8 to prepare 2024 poll strategy

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh has announced that after a five-year gap, it will hold its plenary session at Guntur on July 8 and 9 where the party will discuss its roadmap for the 2024 elections.

The announcement follows the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) plenary ‘Mahanadu’ that ended last week with party president N Chandrababu Naidu sounding the poll bugle.

The tone for the YSRCP plenary has already been set with several ministers stating that TDP will be wiped out in the 2024 elections. Sources said that a strategy to prevent the TDP from regaining lost political ground will also be discussed. YSRCP leaders are also likely to recommend going for early polls so that TDP does not get enough time to prepare.

On Thursday, senior minister P Ramachandra Reddy said that people have already forgotten Naidu and that 2024 would be the last election for TDP. “We will win more seats in the next election and TDP will be wiped out totally. There will be more crowds at YSRCP plenary than TDP Mahanadu,” he said.

Advisor to the state government on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that July 8 was chosen as it marks Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary. The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has also completed three years, he said.

The YSRCP plenary was last held in 2017. Sources said the party did not hold the plenary in 2020 and 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The party has asked all its ministers, MLAs, elected members, district coordinators and in-charges to make this plenary a massive show of strength,” a party secretary said.

YSRCP is putting a lot of pressure on district presidents and regional coordinators to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, and has asked all its leaders, from booth level to district level, to reach out to families and discuss the various welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government.

National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijay Sai Reddy held a teleconference with party leaders and elected members on Wednesday evening to discuss the plenary preparations. Just like the TDP’s ‘Mahanadu’, the YSRCP intends to make this a massive show of strength and has asked leaders to mobilise people.

Sources said that the village, mandal, district and state committees may be reorganised with those who abide by the party’s rules being given priority. The committees will be reorganised to ensure that 50 per cent of the members are women, apart from representation to SC, ST, backward class and minority members. District leaders, MLAs and assembly constituency in-charges have been asked to nominate dedicated workers so they can be inducted into the committees.