Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar arrested for ex-driver’s murder

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Ananta Uday Bhaskar from Kakinada in connection with the death of his former driver Subramanyam who was found dead in the MLC’s car in the early hours of Friday (May 20).

Police sources said that Kakinada range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Pala Raju questioned Bhaskar during which he confessed that he had beaten Subramanyam. The sources added that Bhaskar stated that he had fired Subramanyam around five months ago and after that the driver made some allegations against him. Bhaskar also told the police that Subramanyam had tried to blackmail him by saying that he would reveal all his personal and financial affairs in public, said sources.

“He (Bhaskar) is in our custody, the investigation is going on,’’ DIG Raju said without elaborating further.

Meanwhile, Kakinada district superintendent of police (SP) Ravindra Babu said that after the postmortem concluded that Subramanyam died not in accident but after he was beaten up, the first information report (FIR), which was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 174 (accidental death), was revised to one under section 302 (murder).

According to the victim’s family, in the early hours of May 20, the MLC informed Subramanyam’s brother that he had met with an accident. Around 2 am, the MLC drove in his car to Subramanyam’s house with the driver’s body on the back seat, they alleged. When the family members confronted him over what happened, the MLC fled from there, they said.

The victim’s family alleged that on May 19 evening, Bhaskar summoned Subramanyam to talk but after some time, the MLC and his associates assaulted him (leading to his death). The MLC then hatched a plan to inform his family that he had died in an accident when he was sent out to purchase food, the family said.

Meanwhile, Kakinada city remained tense as family members and relatives of Subramanyam, along with local people, demanded justice for the driver’s family. Several local organisations, including Dalit unions, have threatened to storm the district collector’s office seeking justice. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed the police to conduct a probe surrounding the death of the driver after which DIG Raju began the investigation.