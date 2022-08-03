scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Andhra Pradesh gas leak: Affected workers stable, says apparel unit

According to the latest count, some 95 workers fell sick with nausea and vomiting after they inhaled a pungent gas that filled the air at the manufacturing unit on Tuesday night.

By: PTI | Vishakapatnam |
Updated: August 3, 2022 11:36:06 am
With the state government yet to issue a statement on the incident, the opposition parties lashed out at the former over its alleged failure to prevent such mishaps. (ANI)

Workers of an apparel manufacturing unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone at Atchyutapuram near here, who fell sick on August 2 night due to what was suspected to be a mysterious gas leak, were stable as they were being treated in different hospitals.

With the state government yet to issue a statement on the incident, the opposition parties lashed out at the former over its alleged failure to prevent such mishaps.

According to the latest count, some 95 workers fell sick with nausea and vomiting after they inhaled a pungent gas that filled the air at the manufacturing unit on Tuesday night.

They were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Anakapalli, Atchyutapuram and Visakhapatnam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

It was a second such incident in two months after the one on June 3 in the same place where more than 300 women workers fell unconscious after complaining of eyesore, nausea and vomiting.

The state government has not made public the report submitted by a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad on the June 3 gas leak.

The report of an official committee, headed by the Anakapalli district Joint Collector, was also not revealed. On June 3, it was suspected that ammonia gas leaked from a nearby Porus Laboratories unit.

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad visited the lab and conducted tests to determine the cause of the leak while the AP Pollution Control Board ordered closure of the lab.

The Porus lab was shut down for a few days after the mishap but soon resumed activities. Subsequently, the APPCB as well as the government did not reveal the cause of the incident. State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, under whose Anakapalli constituency the Brandix SEZ falls, did not respond to calls for clarification.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

According to official sources, the minister has asked the district Collector P Ravi Subhash to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report.

The Collector visited some hospitals and spoke to the victims about the medicare being provided. Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Ltd, where the two incidents occurred, said in a statement that the “affected associates” were in a stable condition following Tuesday night’s incident.

“A few of our associates complained of an unpleasant odour in the atmosphere and, as a result, some of them were taken to the closest hospital for medical precaution. The affected associates are in a stable condition,” Seeds said in a statement.

Seeds said the safety and well-being of their associates was of utmost importance to it. MLC and Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was not waking up from its deep slumber though such mishaps were occurring repeatedly.

“Two incidents in two months in the Brandix SEZ clearly exposed the failure of the government in taking corrective action. The Chief Minister is turning Visakhapatnam, known as city of destiny, into ‘Vishadapatnam’ (city of tragedy),” Lokesh said in a statement.

More from Hyderabad

BJP state president Somu Veerraju also came down heavily on the state government, saying its gross negligence was glaring. “Has the government given up its responsibility of overseeing industrial safety,” he questioned.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:34:59 am

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

5

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
LS adjourned till 12 noon as Oppn raises slogans over 'misuse' of ED
Parliament Live

LS adjourned till 12 noon as Oppn raises slogans over 'misuse' of ED

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement