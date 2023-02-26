Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam all set to host Global Investment Summit next month

Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is all set to host the Global Investment Summit (GIS) on March 3 and 4, 2023. The summit, ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh—Where Abundance meets Prosperity’, has identified 13 sectors for investment opportunities. The summit will present Andhra Pradesh through an exclusive state pavilion that will showcase the strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and startups, and investor-friendly atmosphere. Investors and delegates from over 40 countries including China, and the USA, among others, are expected to attend the summit.

On day one of the summit, ministers and business leaders will discuss the “Andhra Advantage” and its impact on India’s modern economy. The summit will also include sessions on sustainable development, and India’s tech and EV revolution, among other topics. Andhra has been leading the ease of doing business tally with the implementation of a fast-track mechanism. In addition, the single window system brings together 96 services of 24 government departments in one place, along with hand-holding the corporate sector through its investment journey.

On day two of the summit, there will be several industry-focussed sessions such as a discussion on Andhra’s role in India’s tech and data edge led by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. A conversation on how Andhra Pradesh can power India’s sea trade will be held by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal. The pharma and healthcare sector will also be in focus. This will include a presentation on leading the pharma ‘R and D revolution’ by Dr Satish Reddy, chairman of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; and a discussion on protecting the world against diseases led by Dr Suchitra Ella, founder chairman of Bharat Biotech. Other notable speakers in the session will be Rajesh Mandawewala, MD, Welspun Group, followed by an inspirational speech of World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deliver the concluding address of GIS 2023.

Officials said that they already have about 9,000 registrations to attend the summit and it may go up to 12,000. Officials said that the state was expecting investment announcements of up to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh is a resource-rich state and it has already emerged as the fastest-growing state in India.

“It is a significant accomplishment that investors of the calibre of Ambanis, Jindals, Birlas, Bangars, and Bhajankas are now planning to invest in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The chief minister also stated that the state offers strong governance, besides political stability to the investors. The state government has identified 13 focus sectors that offer unparalleled opportunities. The summit is projecting Andhra Pradesh as India’s gateway to the southeast with its 974 km long coastline, the second longest in the country with six existing ports, and four upcoming ports. Out of the 11 industrial corridors being developed by the Centre across the country, Andhra Pradesh is part of three corridors – Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam to Chennai, and Chennai to Bengaluru. Coincidently, it has also emerged as the fastest-growing state in India, as per the numbers released so far, with double-digit growth of 11.43 per cent in 2021-22.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said, “Thanks to the governance reforms and formulation of investor-friendly policies by the government, the state has emerged on top in terms of ease of doing business (EoDB) for three consecutive years.’’

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Union Power Minister RK Singh, among others, will also attend the summit.

In order to ensure the presence of industry leaders from across the globe in the GIS, the chief minister and senior ministers have held a number of investor meets over the last few weeks. In Mumbai, state ministers interacted with over 200 top-notch industrialists recently. Similar investor meets were held in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad as well.

The state has invited leading industrialists including Mukesh Ambani, KM Birla, Hari Mohan Bangur, Sajjan Jindal, Sanjiv Bajaj, and Naveen Jindal, to participate in the Global Investment Summit. The state government has spent Rs 100 crore on beautifying the port city ahead of the summit.