Andhra Pradesh: Two drown in Krishna river, one missing

Two youngsters drowned and one is missing while they were out for a swim on Monday in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. Police have fished out two bodies and a search is on for the other.

The incident occurred at Thotlavalluru village where 10 people had gone swimming in the river Krishna. According to Thotlavalluru police, the youngsters, all residents of the village, had planned to take a dip in the river early in the morning as their families were observing “Karthika Somavaram”, which is considered to be an auspicious Monday.

Bodies of Pavan (18), a student, and Nagaraju (20), a tractor driver, were recovered by the divers. Police are searching for Narendra (18), another student, who is missing.

Sub-inspector Y Arjun of Thotlavalluru police station said that it was the third such incident in the area in the last six months.

“The river bed is loose at places and it’s dangerous to enter the waters. All of them knew swimming but sometimes, due to the uneven depth and deep pits, one gets pulled in,” he added.

The boys had gone to the river at around 4.30 am and the local police received a distress call at 5.45 am.