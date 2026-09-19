From eviction fears to land titles: Andhra Pradesh will regularise thousands of Vizag homes

The extent of encroachment over vast parcels of expensive government land has meant that successive governments — including the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime — have been reluctant to regularise these constructions for fear of encouraging more illegal constructions. (File)

In an unusual move, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to regularise over 26,000 unauthorised houses on government land in Visakhapatnam — a development that marks a significant departure from successive governments’ stance.

According to officials, the estimated market value of the encroached land is Rs 8,800 crore. The house-site title deeds will be distributed to the families on September 19, officials said.

“The wait spanning decades is coming to an end… The dream of thousands of families to secure rights over their homes is on the verge of becoming reality. Every family dreams of having their own home with full ownership rights. To the thousands of poor families who have built homes on government land and lived there for years. We are granting you rights over your homes and fulfilling the dreams of 28,445 families. Across 11 mandals, we are regularising 1,933,853 square yards of land worth Rs 8,874 crore and issuing titles for house sites,” Naidu said in a statement.