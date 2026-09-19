From eviction fears to land titles: Andhra Pradesh will regularise thousands of Vizag homes

The extent of encroachment over vast parcels of expensive government land has meant that successive governments — including the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime — have been reluctant to regularise these constructions for fear of encouraging more illegal constructions. (File)
In an unusual move, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to regularise over 26,000 unauthorised houses on government land in Visakhapatnam— a development that marks a significant departure from successive governments’ stance.
According to officials, the estimated market value of the encroached land is Rs 8,800 crore. The house-site title deeds will be distributed to the families on September 19, officials said.
“The wait spanning decades is coming to an end… The dream of thousands of families to secure rights over their homes is on the verge of becoming reality. Every family dreams of having their own home with full ownership rights. To the thousands of poor families who have built homes on government land and lived there for years. We are granting you rights over your homes and fulfilling the dreams of 28,445 families. Across 11 mandals, we are regularising 1,933,853 square yards of land worth Rs 8,874 crore and issuing titles for house sites,” Naidu said in a statement.
For those who fought to keep their land, the move brings relief. B Anantha Lakshmi, head of a committee which fought for the rights in Gajuwaka, said these families can finally sleep well. Some 5,597 houses are being regularised in Gajuwaka.
“The threat of being evicted and our precious homes demolished was always there. The families can finally be at ease. When they constructed the houses decades ago, many were deceived into buying after being told it was private property. Some built rudimentary houses as they had nowhere else to go. Our children grew up here…there was nowhere else to go if they had taken this away,” she said.
Additionally, the government said some 24,000 families were likely to get a similar benefit.
Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad said the houses were being given on “compassionate grounds” and came at a time when “governments are demolishing illegal constructions on government lands and seizing them”.
“Our government’s policy is that no poor family should remain without a house. There should never be a situation where a poor family does not have a roof over their heads,” he said.
This is a departure from the government’s previous stance. The extent of encroachment over vast parcels of expensive government land has meant that successive governments — including the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime — have been reluctant to regularise these constructions for fear of encouraging more illegal constructions. In the past, governments are also stated to have explored the option of taking back and auctioning the land but decided against it amid the possibility of litigation.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More