Andhra Pradesh to withdraw controversial 3-capital Bill, state govt informs HC

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to withdraw the controversial Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020.

Amravati will be the sole capital of the state, Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram said, according to Bar and Bench, while informing the Andhra Pradesh High Court of the government’s decision in an affidavit on Monday. The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Bill.

Through the Bill, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was to construct three capitals — Amaravati as Legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital, and Kurnool as the Judicial capital. This was opposed by farmers in Amaravati as well as Opposition parties.

Incidentally, the state government’s decision comes in the wake of the BJP’s decision to back the farmers’ protest.

CM Jagan is expected to address the state Assembly after the Cabinet meeting. The Advocate General will submit a memo in the High Court with further details regarding the Cabinet’s decisions.