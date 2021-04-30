Vaccination for 18-45 age group expected to start in September, says Andhra CM

During a review meeting on Covid-19 vaccination in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday said it is likely that the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group will start only in September, after vaccination of those above the age of 45 is complete.

“It is expected that vaccination for the age group 18-45 will start in September, once the vaccination is completed for people above 45 years. It will take four months to complete vaccination for people of age group 18-45 which means they will be vaccinated by end of January,” Reddy said, according to his office.

He also said the present Covid-19 situation would continue till February 2022. He warned everyone to remain cautious, and said sanitation was important in this regard.

Andhra is among a list of states that have said they can’t begin the next phase of the vaccination drive on May 1 due to the inability to procure vaccine stocks, and imperative to give the second dose to those over 45 before extending it to the 18-45 group. Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat have already indicated they would not be able to start the vaccination drive for youth on May 1.

In Telangana, a senior official of the State health department said though the state government was in touch with vaccine manufacturers, there was no certainty on when the stocks would be available for the mass vaccination. “There are no possibilities (of vaccination). We are in the process of getting a vaccine where there is no vaccine available in the country. We are in touch with the manufacturers also,” Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao told news agency PTI. “We are in search of the vaccine. We require around four crore doses,” he said.

On April 28, the Centre opened up registration to those over 18 for the third phase of vaccination on its Co-WIN platform. By Wednesday midnight, there was as many as 1.33 crore new sign-ins.