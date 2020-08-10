Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: AP registers highest single-day spike in cases

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live updates: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike in the number of cases, with the tally rising to 2.27 lakh. A total of 10,820 infections were recorded on Sunday. With 97 deaths, the toll from the virus stood at 2,039. Total recovery was 1.38 lakh as 9,097 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,112 active cases in the state, the government said.

Meanwhile, 10 COVID-19 patients died following a fire at a hotel-turned Covid Care Centre in Vijayawada early Sunday morning. Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said 31 Covid-19 patients were being treated by Ramesh Hospital which had lodged them at Swarna Palace Hotel in Governorpet. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs to the kin of the deceased, and ordered an in-depth probe into the accident.

On the other hand, Telangana reported 1,982 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection tally to 79,495, while the death toll mounted to 627 with 12 more fatalities. The declining trend in new positive cases the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), observed during the last several days, continued with 463 fresh cases being reported.

