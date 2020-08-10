scorecardresearch
Monday, August 10, 2020
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: AP registers highest single-day spike in cases

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live updates: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike in the number of cases, while Telangana reported 1,982 new coronavirus cases.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2020 7:51:48 am
hyderabad, hyderabad coronavirus news, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh coronavirus, telangana, telangana news, lockdown, lockdown news, telangana coronavirus, telangana corona, telangana corona update, andhra pradesh coronavirus news, telangana coronavirus cases, hyderabad coronavirus, hyderabad corona cases, hyderabad lockdown, hyderabad covid 19, covid 19 news, telangana covid 19 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live updates: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike in the number of cases, with the tally rising to 2.27 lakh. A total of 10,820 infections were recorded on Sunday. With 97 deaths, the toll from the virus stood at 2,039. Total recovery was 1.38 lakh as 9,097 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,112 active cases in the state, the government said.

Meanwhile, 10 COVID-19 patients died following a fire at a hotel-turned Covid Care Centre in Vijayawada early Sunday morning. Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said 31 Covid-19 patients were being treated by Ramesh Hospital which had lodged them at Swarna Palace Hotel in Governorpet. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs to the kin of the deceased, and ordered an in-depth probe into the accident.

On the other hand, Telangana reported 1,982 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection tally to 79,495, while the death toll mounted to 627 with 12 more fatalities. The declining trend in new positive cases the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), observed during the last several days, continued with 463 fresh cases being reported.

Read | Vijayawada fire: Among victims, recovered pastor who stayed back to be with wife

Live Blog

Andhra reports more than 10,000 cases for sixth day straight; Telangana's GHMC sees a decline in case numbers. Follow for more live udpates

07:51 (IST)10 Aug 2020
AP registers highest single-day spike in cases

Yet another record high per day cases of 10,820 saw Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rocket further up to 2.27 lakh on Sunday. The coronavirus toll crossed the 2000-mark as 97 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. The total number of recovered patients touched 1.38 lakh as 9,097 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,112 active cases in the state. The recovery rate improved to 60.88 per cent. East Godavari and Kurnool districts continued to report new cases at an alarming rate while West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Anantapuramu and Guntur too are witnessing a high surge. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh has reported more than 10,000 cases for six straight days now. It has already added one lakh cases in the fastest time in India, and at 5.40 per cent per day, continues to have the highest growth rate of total cases in the country. The current positivity rate is over 16 per cent over the past few days.

"What we are witnessing is a peak curve. Our infection positivity rate was less than one per cent till May (during lockdown), which increased to 2.16 per cent in June and 12.33 per cent in July (post-lockdown). Now it is about 16.24 per cent," Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy pointed out.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.78 per cent, while it was 2.03 per cent at the national level. The total number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease so far was 55,999, while 22,869 were under treatment. The recovery rate was 70.44 per cent in the state, while it was 68.32 per cent in the country.

