Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 94-year-old woman becomes oldest in Hyderabad to defeat Covid

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Update: With 1,879 new cases, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana are currently at 27,612. Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally has touched 22,259 with 1,062 fresh cases and twelve more deaths

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Published: July 9, 2020 12:50:04 am
A cycle rickshaw puller wearing face mask transports a load in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are reporting a surge in coronavirus cases as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased across the country.

With 1,879 new cases, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana are currently at 27,612. Of them, 11,012 are active and under treatment. 313 persons have succumbed to the disease to date. The state government, which has consistently faced criticism for low testing, has to date tested 1,28,438 samples, according to a medical bulletin. A 94-year-old woman became the oldest in the state to recover from the disease.

Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally has touched 22,259 with 1,062 fresh cases and twelve more deaths. East Godavari joined Kurnool, Anantapuramu and Guntur in the list of districts having more than 2,000 cases each. Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna and West Godavari districts have over 1,000 cases each.

Meanwhile, India’s total caseload rose to 7,42,417 Wednesday, including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 recoveries and 20,642 deaths.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: A 94-year-old woman became the oldest in Telangana to recover from Covid-19; Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally touches 22,259

A locked down road in Hyderabad (Express photo by Rahul V Pisharody)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates

The Telangana High Court directed the K Chandrashekar Rao government to take action against private hospitals charging exorbitant rates for the treatment of Covid-19.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasena Reddy demanded to know why private hospitals were being allowed to “fleece patients”, and the state government was a “mute witness” despite the state government issuing a Government Order putting a cap on treatment costs. The court also issued notices to the Centre, the National Council for Clinical Establishments, and private hospitals Yashoda, Care, Sunshine and Medicover.

The bench observed that there were several instances of families of patients complaining that they were given bills that ran into lakhs of rupees, and if the patient died, some hospitals refused to hand over the bodies until the families paid the dues.

As the number of diagnostic tests for novel Coronavirus is increasing in the country, so is the positivity rate. This means more number of people, from among those who are being tested, are found to be infected with the disease. The positivity rate had crossed 6 per cent mark for the first time on June 20, and has risen swiftly thereafter. At present, the positivity rate is around 7.09 per cent.

Positivity rate is a good indicator to assess the prevalence of the disease in the community. The rise in positivity rate means that the growth in the number of confirmed cases is outpacing the growth in the tests being conducted. And this is happening mainly because the criteria for testing is still restrictive in most states.