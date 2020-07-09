Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 94-year-old woman becomes oldest in Hyderabad to defeat Covid

A locked down road in Hyderabad (Express photo by Rahul V Pisharody)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates

The Telangana High Court directed the K Chandrashekar Rao government to take action against private hospitals charging exorbitant rates for the treatment of Covid-19.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasena Reddy demanded to know why private hospitals were being allowed to “fleece patients”, and the state government was a “mute witness” despite the state government issuing a Government Order putting a cap on treatment costs. The court also issued notices to the Centre, the National Council for Clinical Establishments, and private hospitals Yashoda, Care, Sunshine and Medicover.

The bench observed that there were several instances of families of patients complaining that they were given bills that ran into lakhs of rupees, and if the patient died, some hospitals refused to hand over the bodies until the families paid the dues.

As the number of diagnostic tests for novel Coronavirus is increasing in the country, so is the positivity rate. This means more number of people, from among those who are being tested, are found to be infected with the disease. The positivity rate had crossed 6 per cent mark for the first time on June 20, and has risen swiftly thereafter. At present, the positivity rate is around 7.09 per cent.

Positivity rate is a good indicator to assess the prevalence of the disease in the community. The rise in positivity rate means that the growth in the number of confirmed cases is outpacing the growth in the tests being conducted. And this is happening mainly because the criteria for testing is still restrictive in most states.