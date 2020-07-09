Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 94-year-old woman becomes oldest in Hyderabad to defeat Covid

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are reporting a surge in coronavirus cases as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased across the country.
With 1,879 new cases, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana are currently at 27,612. Of them, 11,012 are active and under treatment. 313 persons have succumbed to the disease to date. The state government, which has consistently faced criticism for low testing, has to date tested 1,28,438 samples, according to a medical bulletin. A 94-year-old woman became the oldest in the state to recover from the disease.
Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally has touched 22,259 with 1,062 fresh cases and twelve more deaths. East Godavari joined Kurnool, Anantapuramu and Guntur in the list of districts having more than 2,000 cases each. Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna and West Godavari districts have over 1,000 cases each.
Meanwhile, India’s total caseload rose to 7,42,417 Wednesday, including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 recoveries and 20,642 deaths.