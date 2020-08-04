Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus LIVE updates: Andhra reports 7,822 new cases; 63 deaths

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks with plastic pots for sale on a street in Hyderabad (AP) A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks with plastic pots for sale on a street in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: The COVID-19 surge continued in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 7,822 fresh cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,66,586. While 5,786 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the state, another 63 succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said. With a total of 88,672 recoveries so far, the number of active cases now stood at 76,377 and the total fatalities increased to 1,537, the bulletin added.

Telangana, meanwhile, reported 983 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 67,660. With 11 more deaths, the coronavirus toll in the state rose to 551. Out of the 983 fresh cases, 273 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a substantial fall compared to the previous days, followed by Ranga Reddy (73) and Warangal Urban (57) districts, the bulletin said. GHMC and few other districts which have been reporting higher numbers of positive cases saw a considerable decline in numbers on Sunday.

Amid the surge, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said that lockdown will not help in slowing down the spread of the infection. “…some friends are asking for imposing lockdown. Lockdown is not a solution for this. By imposing lockdown, we may be able to slow this down to some extent, except causing some inconvenience to people, it is not a permanent solution,” Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.