Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Telangana reports 2,207 new cases, 12 deaths

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past books displayed for sale on a street in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past books displayed for sale on a street in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live updates: Telangana reported a new single day high with 2,207 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the overall caseload in the state to 75,257. The death toll rose to 601 with 12 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Friday. Till now, 53,239 have recovered and the recovery rate stands at 70.7%.

Andhra Pradesh crossed the 2 lakh mark Friday as another 10,171 were added taking the overall tally to 2,06,960 out of which over 1.2 lakh people have recovered till now. With 89 new deaths, the state reported its highest single day spike in death toll so far.

After reporting its first case on 12 March, AP’s coronavirus graph peaked to over two lakh cases in just 149 days, witnessing a rapid rise, particularly in the past three weeks. The state has till now tested 23,62,270 samples and its infection positivity rate climbed further to 8. 76% inching closer to the national average of 8. 90%. The recovery rate too improved to 58.21 per cent, but was way below the national average of 67.98 percent.

Meanwhile, the centre on Friday advised 16 districts in 4 states reporting covid-19 mortality higher than the national and their respective state’s average to increase tests per million population. In Telangana, Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri districts come under this category.