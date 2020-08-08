scorecardresearch
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Telangana reports 2,207 new cases, 12 deaths

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2020 10:27:16 am
India coronavirus cases, India unlock 2.0, unlock 2.0, assam jails, assam jail prisoners, telangana online classes, india news, indian express People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past books displayed for sale on a street in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live updates: Telangana reported a new single day high with 2,207 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the overall caseload in the state to 75,257. The death toll rose to 601 with 12 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Friday. Till now, 53,239 have recovered and the recovery rate stands at 70.7%.

Andhra Pradesh crossed the 2 lakh mark Friday as another 10,171 were added taking the overall tally to 2,06,960 out of which over 1.2 lakh people have recovered till now. With 89 new deaths, the state reported its highest single day spike in death toll so far.

After reporting its first case on 12 March, AP’s coronavirus graph peaked to over two lakh cases in just 149 days, witnessing a rapid rise, particularly in the past three weeks. The state has till now tested 23,62,270 samples and its infection positivity rate climbed further to 8. 76% inching closer to the national average of 8. 90%.  The recovery rate too improved to 58.21 per cent, but was way below the national average of 67.98 percent.

Meanwhile, the centre on Friday advised 16 districts in 4 states reporting covid-19 mortality higher than the national and their respective state’s average to increase tests per million population. In Telangana, Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri districts come under this category.

10:25 (IST)08 Aug 2020
Telangana reports 2,207 new COVID-19 cases; 12 deaths

Out of the 2,207 new cases, 532 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy (196), Warangal Urban (142) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (136).



09:48 (IST)08 Aug 2020
AP's tally breach 2 lakh mark; records highest single day death toll

Andhra Pradesh crossed the 2 lakh mark Friday as another 10,171 were added taking the overall tally to 2,06,960 out of which over 1.2 lakh people have recovered till now. With 89 new deaths, the state reported its highest single day spike in death toll so far.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao stated that Centre should formulate clear guidelines on the development of vaccines for COVID-19 besides decentralising the authority for fast-tracking testing and approvals.

In a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, he also said as the whole world waits for the first vaccine to get approved, a robust procurement policy should be formulated in consultation with the industry to ensure vaccine availability and its equitable distribution.