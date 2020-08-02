Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Telangana reports over 2,000 cases in a day; Andhra tally touches 1.5 lakh mark

People stand near a Covid-19 mobile testing facility, at Jafarguda near Karwan in the old city of Hyderabad, Friday, July 31, 2020. (PTI Photo) People stand near a Covid-19 mobile testing facility, at Jafarguda near Karwan in the old city of Hyderabad, Friday, July 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana reported 2,083 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, breaching the 2,000 mark for the first time, taking the state’s tally to 64,786, PTI reported.

With 11 more deaths, the toll in the state touched 530, a state government bulletin said on Saturday.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continues to report a high number of cases, there has been a sharp rise in infections being reported from different districts, including Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar.

Of the 2,083 new cases, 578 were from the GHMC, followed by 228 in Ranga Reddy and 197 in Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, the government bulletin stated.

As many as 46,502 people have recovered from the infection, while 17,754 still remain under treatment. The case fatality rate in the state is 0.81 per cent, below the national average of 2.18 per cent.

Cumulatively, 4,58,593 have been tested so far. The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating Covid-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, meanhwile, crossed the 1.5 lakh mark on Saturday, with around 9,276 cases being added in the last 24 hours, PTI reported.

As many as 12,750 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, as per the latest government bulletin. The bulletin said that the state has 1,50,209 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 72,188 active cases and 1,407 deaths till date.

Andhra Pradesh touched 20,12,573 tests, with 37,689 tests per million population, with a positivity rate of 7.46 per cent.