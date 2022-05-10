Narayana Group founder Dr P Narayana arrested in connection with Andhra SSC scam

Founder of the Narayana Group of educational institutions and former Telugu Desam Party Minister Dr P Narayana was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police Tuesday in connection with the alleged leak of question papers from the ongoing SSC exam for Class X students. The police is investigating a teacher who works at one of his institutions.

Dr Narayana, who was municipal administration and urban development minister in the TDP regime, was taken into custody from his residence at Kondapur in Hyderabad this morning.

Furious TDP leaders called the arrest a vindictive move by the state government, which is increasingly under fire from political parties over various issues like power cuts, drinking water supply problems, and bad conditions of roads in the state.

TDP general secretary N Lokesh Naidu said it was a norm under the YSRCP rule to arrest Opposition party leaders under false cases and change the narrative when public issues were raised. “This is political witch-hunting by a vindictive government. Since 2019, the YSRCP government has arrested 55 leaders (including Narayana), and not even one case (against them) has been proved,’’ he said.

On April 27, the Telugu subject question paper was allegedly leaked by a teacher of Narayana college in Tirupati. The police determined that the teacher clicked a photo of the question paper an hour after the exam began and posted it on a social media group. In the days that followed, other question papers were also similarly leaked in various districts.

The police has booked over 45 teachers for allegedly leaking Class 10 question papers. The teachers have been accused of clicking photos of the papers and leaking them on social media within a few minutes of the start of the exam.

Officials also suspect students who knew the teachers waited near the exam centres, wrote the answers upon receiving the papers, and sent them back to the teachers inside, who then shared it with the students who needed help.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said at least 69 persons, including 45 teachers (36 government), were identified and action has been initiated. However, the minister clarified that the question papers were not leaked before the exam, and that they were outed an hour or so after the exam started. He said action would also be taken against teachers of educational institutions such as Narayana, Chaitanya and Kerala English Medium School, that were allegedly involved in leaking question papers. “Government school teachers who were involved in the leaks have either been suspended or in the process of being suspended, while some have been arrested,” he said.

Cases have been registered under the AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997.

The Narayana Group is one of Asia’s largest educational conglomerates, where approximately 50,000 teaching and non-teaching faculty provide education for more than 6,00,000 students. Spread across 23 states in India, the Narayana group has over 300 schools, 300 junior colleges, and eight professional colleges. They also also run full-fledged institutes for civil services, coaching centres and correspondence to address the vocational goals of career-oriented students. The group was founded in 1979 by Dr Narayana. He hails from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, and is a post graduate gold medalist in Mathematics and has a PhD in Statistics from S V University, Tirupati.