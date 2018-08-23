Andhra Pradesh: Sri Venkateswara temple to be built in Amaravati

While putting forward the proposal, the officials said the temple would be built along the lines of the world famous temple at Tirumala, which is administered by TTD, and said the design was decided as per Agama and Vastu Sastra. While putting forward the proposal, the officials said the temple would be built along the lines of the world famous temple at Tirumala, which is administered by TTD, and said the design was decided as per Agama and Vastu Sastra.

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) officials, led by Joint Executive officer P Bhaskar, on Thursday made a presentation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on their plans to develop a temple dedicated to Sri Venkateswara Swamy over 25 acres of land in the state’s upcoming capital Amaravati.

While putting forward the proposal, the officials said the temple would be built along the lines of the world famous temple at Tirumala, which is administered by TTD, and said the design was decided as per Agama and Vastu Sastra.

TTD Joint Executive Officer P Bhaskar said the design was prepared, taking into account Pallava, Chola, Chalukya and Vijayanagara architecture. He referred to the Kailasanatha temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and the Vaikunta Perumal temple to Lord Vishnu of the 7th century in Kanchipuram as examples of Pallava architecture. The architects, he said, borrowed ideas from Chola architecture from temples at Tanjore and Gangaikonda Cholapuram built in 11th century AD in Tiruchirapalli district.

Some aspects of the Chalukya architecture, including the rock temple of Lord Vishnu temple in Badami, Aihole and Virupaksha temple of Lord Shiva at Pattadaka in Bijapur district of Karnataka, have also been considered in the temple design. Officials also took into account several features of Vijayanagara architecture which has been depicted in temples of Hazararama and Vittala at Hampi, built in Krishnadevaraya reign of 1509-50 AD.

Advising them to protect the sanctity of the temple’s traditions as per ancient culture, Naidu asked the officials to develop modern facilities outside the temple through use of separate funds for the convenience of the pilgrims and visitors.

Officials said once the CM approved the design, TTD would allocate the required funds following which construction would begin in a couple of months.

