Andhra Pradesh: Software engineer shoots colleague at her wedding venue, kills self

A software engineer shot dead his colleague, who was about to get married, before turning the gun on himself in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district Monday, the police said.

According to the police, N Suresh Reddy and T Kavya were allegedly in a relationship for nearly three years while they worked together in Hyderabad. However, Kavya’s parents rejected the man’s proposal to marry their daughter and fixed her wedding with another man. For several weeks Reddy had been trying to dissuade the woman and her family from going ahead with the wedding, the police added.

Officers said that on Monday, Reddy gatecrashed the wedding venue and shot Kavya who died on the spot. He later tried to flee before shooting himself, they revealed. The police are trying to determine how Reddy reached Tatiparthi village and from where he procured the gun.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have witnessed several cases in which men have resorted to stalking and attacking women after the latter discouraged their advances. On April 22, a woman in Telangana was attacked by a youth who claimed to be in love with her in Warangal district’s Narsampet. The man allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of the MCA final-year student at Kakatiya University, causing deep gashes.

On April 29, a fast-track court in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district awarded the death sentence to a youth who stabbed a female BTech student, causing her death. Nallapu Ramya, a third-year engineering student, was stabbed on the morning of August 15 last year by K Sasikrishna in front of dozens of stunned witnesses. The incident triggered an uproar in the state as Ramya was a hardworking Dalit student who had left her village and moved to Guntur to study engineering.