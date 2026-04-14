Andhra social media crackdown: Over 1,300 arrested for ‘offensive posts’, DGP highlights AI-powered surveillance

The Andhra Pradesh government set up a Social Media Monitoring Unit under the state police last year to scrutinise derogatory or offensive social media posts, and since then, more than 1,300 arrests have been made in connection with such cases, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said on Tuesday.
The DGP said the unit was using advanced tools, such as AI-based analysis, sentiment tracking, real-time surveillance, OSINT techniques, IP tracking, and digital forensics, enabling swift detection and action.
On Tuesday, Gupta reviewed the social media-related cases filed by police and issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media platforms.
The DGP said it was observed that certain individuals and organised groups were circulating derogatory remarks, politically motivated content, communally sensitive messages, misinformation, rumours, and false narratives on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and Instagram. Such acts are serious offences that can disturb public peace and mislead citizens, he said in Amaravati.
The Andhra Pradesh Police has registered 1,549 cases in 23 of 28 districts, made over 1,344 arrests, and facilitated the takedown of 4,529 unlawful content instances, reflecting strict enforcement and continuous monitoring, the DGP said. The specialised unit was set up in July last year.
Sources said groups were targeting women political leaders, women sports persons, social media influencers, TV actresses, news anchors, and women posting any content online by posting derogatory replies or comments. Political activists and party supporters have also formed groups on various digital platforms and were allegedly posting abusive content against current and former CMs, ministers, and were often targeting women ministers and MLAs. The critical comments and posts on ruling party or Opposition MLAs and those in leadership positions often descended into casteist slurs, officials claimed.
Legal action is being taken under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including section 111 (organised crime). Provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, including trial in absentia, will also be invoked to prevent offenders from evading justice.
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Repeat offenders and organised groups will face stringent provisions, including under laws against organised crime, the DGP said, adding that accounts would be blocked and offenders traced even if they attempt to stay anonymous. All cases will undergo speedy investigation and trial, including proceedings against the absconding accused, he added.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More