Andhra social media crackdown: Over 1,300 arrested for ‘offensive posts’, DGP highlights AI-powered surveillance

On Tuesday, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta reviewed the social media-related cases filed by police and issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media platforms. (File Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh government set up a Social Media Monitoring Unit under the state police last year to scrutinise derogatory or offensive social media posts, and since then, more than 1,300 arrests have been made in connection with such cases, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said on Tuesday.

The DGP said the unit was using advanced tools, such as AI-based analysis, sentiment tracking, real-time surveillance, OSINT techniques, IP tracking, and digital forensics, enabling swift detection and action.

On Tuesday, Gupta reviewed the social media-related cases filed by police and issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media platforms.