Andhra to reopen schools from Aug 16; revamp under NEP-2020 announced

Andhra Pradesh will reopen schools from August 16 and the government plans to start schools according to the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) by introducing six types of schools — from Pre-Primary (PP)-1 to class 12, officials said Monday.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete the process of revamping schools according to the NEP system by August 16.

According to the new system, Satellite Foundation Schools will offer two levels of pre-primary classes; Foundation‌ Schools will offer education up to class 2; Foundation Plus Schools will offer education up to class 5; Pre-high schools‌ will offer education till class 7; High Schools will offer education from class 3 to class 10 while High School Plus will offer education from class 3 to class 12.

The Chief Minister said the English medium of instruction will start from Anganwadis — which will be transformed into Satellite Foundation Schools — and shall be guided by Foundation schools to ensure best teaching available. A Foundation School will be set up within a kilometre radius and a high school in a three-kilometere radius, said the Chief Minister, adding that schools will be within the three-kilometre range, bringing down the travel distance for students.

On August 16, the CM will dedicate to the people, the schools spruced up under first phase of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ and the second phase works will begin on the same day.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the government shall make most efficient use of teachers, according to NEP guidelines.

Teachers who have completed their Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree and their post-graduation will be teaching 18 subjects up to class 5. Also, the teacher-student ratio will be strictly followed along with a policy of one teacher for each subject.

Discussing the Nadu-Nedu scheme, under which nearly 45,000 government schools are being given a facelift, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure there is no corruption in work related to the project. He added that the government is spending about Rs 16,000 crore towards the Nadu-Nedu project and NEP.