They wanted more holidays. So they tried to kill a classmate

The father of the victim lodged a police complaint at Kambhamvaripalle Police Station and demanded an investigation.

It was a holiday plan gone horribly wrong.

Two students of a residential school in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh were expelled after they allegedly tried to kill a fellow student in his sleep, hoping that they would get extra holidays ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The incident has prompted a probe by the district education department.

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The incident occurred on the night of September 4, when the two students of a school in Annamayya tried to suffocate their roommate in the hostel dormitory, where about 15 students were asleep. The victim woke up struggling to breathe as the duo tried to smother him and shouted, which woke up other students, who then sounded an alarm.