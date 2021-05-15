Andhra Pradesh scales up efforts to procure medical oxygen

A medic takes swab samples for COVID-19 test of people entering Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh state border at Christianpet check post in Vellore district, Tuesday. (PTI)

Days after 11 Covid-19 patients died at a Tirupati hospital due to a shortage of oxygen, the Andhra Pradesh government has scaled up its efforts to procure sufficient medical oxygen.

Two cryogenic containers each carrying 20 MT of liquid oxygen have started from Durgapur Steel Plant in West Bengal, and the train carrying the tankers will reach Krishnapatnam in Nellore district on Saturday.

In addition, on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request, the Centre has allocated 3 ISO (International Organization for Standardization) containers for oxygen transport for the state, which will be handed over at Durgapur on Saturday afternoon, and two of the three containers with medical oxygen will start their journey from West Bengal over the weekend. Another train with 60 MT will start from Durgapur on Saturday evening and arrive at Nellore on Sunday.

Health Minister A K Krishna Srinivas also announced that a train carrying six ISO containers with 110 MT of liquid oxygen from Reliance Industries in Jamnagar, Gujarat is due to arrive in the state on Saturday. He said, “This train is starting Friday evening and will reach AP Concor Railway Station at Guntur on Saturday night.”

To avoid oxygen shortages in future, Jagan has asked officials to come up with a plan to set up an oxygen plant with a production capacity of 300 tonnes. “With the current medical oxygen consumption exceeding 600 tonnes per day, a long-term plan is needed for the future,” he said.