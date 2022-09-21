scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Ruckus in AP Assembly over renaming NTR university after YSR, 13 TDP MLAs suspended

After the TDP MLAs raised slogans, tore the proposed bills and threw them at the Speaker, they were suspended for the day – for the fourth time this session.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (File)The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (File)

Thirteen Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended by Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam on Wednesday after they raised slogans, tore proposed bills and stormed the podium, protesting the state government’s move to rename Dr NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University.

The university was set up as University of Health Sciences during the regime of N T Rama Rao, who founded it and inaugurated it in April 1986. After his death, the university was named after him in 1998.

On Wednesday, the last day of the Assembly session, the ruling YSRCP government moved to table the bill on changing the name of the university, saying it was the late Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who introduced free health care for the poor by introducing the Aarogyasri scheme.

The move prompted protests by TDP MLAs, who raised slogans against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government, saying that welfare schemes were in a crisis in the state. Shouting “Shame, Shame”, “NTR amar rahe” and “Johar NTR”, the TDP MLAs tore the proposed bills and threw them at the Speaker. All of them were suspended for the day – for the fourth time this session.

The Speaker tried to get the MLAs to move away from the podium but they refused to budge and marshals had to be called to physically evict them from the Assembly.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was not present in the house at the time. The TDP also demanded discussions on outbreak of viral fevers in the state, liquor sales, and alleged land deals of YSRCP MLAs that were denied.

Taking objection to the TDP MLAs’ behaviour, ministers Ambati Rambabu and K Narayana Swamy said that there can be a discussion on when the bill to change the name of NTR University is tabled but the TDP MLAs did not relent. YSRCP MLAs accused TDP MLAs of pretending to support NTR while most of them had ditched him when Naidu staged a coup. “We are not undermining NTR. We have honoured him more than the TDP by naming a district after him,” Rambabu said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

“The government is setting the wrong precedent here. If this happens today, [later] when there is a change in the government, there will be a flurry of name changes. When TDP was in power, we did not change the names of YSR Horticulture University and YSR Kadapa district,” said TDP MLA Butchaiah Chowdary.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 01:04:06 pm
Next Story

Satish Poonia defies odds to mark 3 years as Rajasthan BJP chief, in stronger position than ever

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement