Andhra Pradesh relaxes Covid curfew timings in 11 districts; cinemas, restaurants, malls to open today

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced relaxations in Covid curfew timings in 11 districts from 8 July.

Barring East and West Godavari districts where Covid-19 cases are still very high, the curfew has been lifted in all the remaining 11 districts.

The new curfew timings would be from 10 pm to 6 am. However, all shops and commercial establishments should close by 9 pm. In East and West Godavari districts, the night curfew will be enforced from 7 PM to 6 AM and the restrictions would be in place till the positivity rate drops below five percent.

On June 30, the state had decided to extend the curfew till July 7. However, during a review meeting held by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, it was also decided to allow cinemas, restaurants, gyms and function halls to operate from July 8 strictly adhering to Covid protocols, including alternate seating in cinemas and restaurants with 50 percent seating capacity by mandating masks and sanitisers.

The government is also focussing on vaccinating all teachers, pregnant women, and government staff. Health Minister A Krishna Srinivas said that there were 35,325 active cases at present and 6,542 patients are being treated in hospitals. He said 5,364 people are being treated in Covid care centers and 23,419 are under home isolation.

Officials said that the recovery rate has increased to 97.47 percent and positivity rate has decreased to 3.66 percent. They said the positivity rate is less than three percent in five districts and almost 93.40 percent of patients in hospitals are being treated under Aarogyasri scheme.

So far, Andhra Pradesh has reported 19 lakh positive cases with East Godavari district reporting the highest number of 2,66,233 cases followed by Chittor with 2,22,281 cases and West Godavari with 1,63,549 cases. The state reported 12,870 Covid-19 deaths.