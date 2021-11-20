Andhra Pradesh rains: Death toll rises to 15, 18 missing and 20,000 shifted to relief camps

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the heavy rains wreaked havoc in southern Andhra Pradesh districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur. More than a hundred villages, most of them in Kadapa, are presently inundated. The official death toll has risen to 15 even as 18 others are still missing, according to government figures.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to conduct an aerial survey of affected areas and review the flood situation with the district collectors Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM over phone and assured him of all help. Officials said the situation on ground was grim on Saturday as well.

A policeman carries an old man on his back to evacuate him from a flooded area at Rajampet in Kadapa district, Friday, November 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Heavy downpour since Thursday left several rivers, canals and water bodies in Chittoor and Nellore districts overflowing. Swarnamukhi, Kalingi rivers are in spate. Low-lying areas have been marooned and several people are feared washed away. Over 32,000 hectare of agriculture and horticulture lands are damaged. More rains, moderate to heavy, are predicted to occur at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions Saturday.

Seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), four of them deployed in Kadapa and nine teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into rescue and relief operations. Two helicopters, one each in Kadapa and Ananthapur districts, have also been made available.

Thirty-five passengers stranded in three RTC buses stuck in Cheyyeru village were rescued. In a dramatic operation, ten others stranded in a canal at Veldurthy of C K Palli were airlifted. Seven others, including a circle inspector of police, were rescued in Hemadripuram. A pregnant woman was rescued from her home in Kadapa town after water from the Buggavanka irrigation project entered her house. The fire department staff also rescued three men and 15 buffaloes from the Papagni river at Gandi in the Kadapa district.

Today, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter evacuated ten people stuck in the rising waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh, in difficult weather conditions.

According to the government, 230 relief camps have been set up and food, water packets and rice are being distributed to the affected people. The government is also offering financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per person or Rs 2,000 per family who have been moved into relief camps.

The South Central Railway announced the cancellation of the Chennai Central-Tirupati train and Guntakal-Tirupati train Saturday owing to heavy rains and suspension of tracks between the Renigunta-Pudi section of Chennai division of Southern Railway.