In Andhra Pradesh, police probe throws light on minor’s rape horror

In December last year, when the officials at a local police station in Andhra Pradesh heard a 13-year-old narrate the despicable saga of her sexual exploitation, they could only take the story with a pinch of salt. How could anyone go through so much, they thought. At the same time, the survivor, a Dalit girl, knew fully well that no one would trust or empathise with her.

On April 19, the Guntur district police announced the arrest of 10 persons, taking the total number of arrests in the case of alleged sexual assault of the minor girl to 74. Over the last five months, police identified 80 of her alleged perpetrators, six of whom, including a Hyderabadi man presently living in London, are still at large.

Inching towards the conclusion of a laborious investigation that took them to multiple cities, the police are now convinced and aware of how she was tricked, raped, confined, threatened, tortured, pushed into prostitution, and changed multiple hands to flesh trade rackets in different cities over six months, after her mother succumbed to Covid-19 last year.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, K Supraja, additional superintendent of police (Guntur West subdivision) and the investigating officer in the case, recalled how despite escaping from one brothel and fleeing to another city, the minor landed in the hands of another pimp, who later sold her to another. A story anyone would find difficult to digest.

Tricked into prostitution by an offer to help

It was amid a raging Covid wave in June last year that the survivor first met Swarnakumari, the accused number one, at the government general hospital in Guntur. The woman, posing as a doctor, claimed to have found a cure for Covid while offering to help the family, following which she convinced them to move the girl along with the mother to her place for treatment. As the mother passed away in another 25 days, Swarnakumari ensured that the minor girl stayed back for a few more days under the pretext of certain rituals for her departed mother.

The next day, Swarnakumari, who herself was a sex worker, allowed the girl to be raped by one of her clients, according to the additional SP. Since she wanted to go back to her father and expose Swarnakumari, the woman threatened to humiliate her in public. Swarnakumari took advantage of the young girl’s vulnerability to convince her that society would never accept her or allow her to live in peace. Meanwhile, the girl’s father was made to believe that all was well with his only daughter, even as Swarnakumari took her to different racketeers in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Nellore.

From one trap to another

The survivor told the investigation team that she managed to escape Swarnakumari’s clutches in October 2021 during a visit to Nellore, and boarded a late-night bus not knowing the destination. However, destiny had other plans for her upon reaching Vijayawada. Here, at the bus stand, according to the additional SP, the girl was approached by a woman as she stood there stranded, not knowing what to do. The woman, Kalyani, who was herself waiting for customers in the dead of the night, promised to take the young girl to her father. But without batting an eyelid, she offered the girl not only to her customers in Guntur and Vijayawada but also trafficked her to Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, East Godavari, West Godavari, Ongole, Prakasham, etc.

Meanwhile, anticipating legal troubles, Swarnakumari went on to complain to the local police station claiming that she lost her niece (the survivor) when they visited Anandaiah, a resident of Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district who was popular for distributing a mysterious cure for Covid-19. But trouble followed Swarnakumari.

With health failing, sold again and then rescued

The girl’s health was failing with each passing day with Kalyani. “By this time, the girl was suffering from cervical issues and bleeding regularly. As she often fell sick, Kalyani considered the girl unfit for the trade and sold her to another woman Jacinda, a former police home guard who claimed to work on women’s issues, but was running two brothels of her own. But Jacinda, after learning about the girl’s traumatic stories, started to blackmail Swarnakumari,” said the additional SP.

Jacinda and her daughter Hemalatha, she said, wanted to make as much money as possible despite the girl’s ill-health and she was forced to sleep with 14 people over the next 25 days. Well aware of how the police investigate complaints regarding missing persons, Jacinda knew that if they procured a transfer certificate from the girl’s school, no one would come looking for her in the future. However, the school asked the girl and the father to appear before it, and Hemalatha then sent her car driver along with the girl pretending to be her father. Suspecting foul play, officials at the school questioned the girl which led to her breakdown. Subsequently, the school briefed the girl’s father, who then approached the police with a complaint.

Arrests, confessions & evidence help her open up

Within a week of the FIR, as many as 22 accused were arrested on December 25. Recalling her first interaction with the survivor at a hospital, the officer said the girl was in such trauma and shock that she believed no one, including the police, could help her. “She was weeping inconsolably and unable to talk. It was only after we arrested a few people and secured confessions that the investigation proceeded further and we could win her confidence. We found a lot of shocking details ourselves based on confessions and technical evidence that we gathered. She had not told all that transpired over the few months to anyone till then. But these details were a very traumatic experience for me as well,” said the 2012-batch state cadre officer.

Of the 80 accused, 35 are traffickers and pimps. They include people from street vendors to BTech and MBA graduates, and those aspiring to settle abroad. Most of them are married and aged 30 to 45 years. Even a 62-year-old is among the girl’s perpetrators. “Some of the accused have tortured her in a barbarous manner and she was able to slowly recall and identify each of them by their physical features. From just nodding her head initially, she could subsequently recall the misery she underwent at each of the locations. For us it was a challenge because the accused were spread across cities and living with multiple identities,” she said.

On the way to recovery: want to become a DSP

The officer said that the survivor is slowly inching back to normal life at a government shelter home, where she takes tuition and is preparing to continue her education from next year. “When I met her the other day, I asked her what she wanted to do. She was very confident as she said she wanted to become a DSP like me.”

For now, the police are on the lookout for the rest of the six accused in the case. The accused were charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. As of date, 35 accused are in jail and the rest have secured conditional bail.