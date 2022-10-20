Who will Pawan Kalyan pick? BJP worried as TDP throws weight behind star

The emergence of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan as a pivotal political figure in Andhra Pradesh has split opinion within his alliance partner in the state, the BJP. With Telugu Desam Party (TDP) strongly backing Kalyan after his ‘Jana Vani’ programme was banned and JSP’s leaders and cadre were arrested in a crackdown by Visakhapatnam police last weekend, and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu personally going to Vijayawada to meet Kalyan and declare his support for the JSP chief, many BJP leaders feel Kalyan is again going back to the TDP fold, and that the BJP has failed to capitalise on its alliance with Kalyan.

While the JSP has an alliance with BJP, BJP is opposed to TDP joining the alliance, but Kalyan has been maintaining a cordial relationship with TDP and Naidu. A blame-game began in the BJP on Wednesday, after Kalyan said that although his party is in alliance with BJP, a “gap” had developed lately between the two parties.

Former state BJP chief Kanna Laxminarayana on Wednesday lashed out at his party for letting Kalyan drift towards the TDP. “It is a reality that we failed to keep Pawan Kalyan on our side. Our state leadership is responsible for this. I do not know why our state party chief Somu Veeraju has let this happen. Maybe because he is running the party single-handedly and is not involving other leaders,” Laxminarayana said. Sources in BJP said that although the party is against TDP, ever since Naidu campaigned against it in the run-up to the 2019 General Elections and then tried to form an anti-NDA front, some state BJP leaders and cadre are not averse to an unwritten alliance of JSP-BJP-TDP.

However, Andhra BJP chief Somu Veeraju dismissed reports of dissonance with Kalyan, saying that he had met the actor-turned-politician after the Visakhapatnam incident and reiterated BJP’s support for JSP. “There is no discord. On the contrary, we have decided to stage joint protests against the government’s anti-people policies and autocratic rule. I also informed him that I have told the BJP central leadership about the crackdown on JSP and attempt to murder cases being filed against its leaders and cadre, and they have taken a serious view of this,’’ he said. JSP leaders believe the BJP central leadership is soft towards the YSRCP for future political considerations. Sources in BJP also said that senior BJP leaders have not been seen at Kalyan’s anti-government programmes or his public meetings, because he maintains ties with the TDP.

With Pawan Kalyan in the limelight after the Visakhapatnam flare-up, political equations are being reset in the state. CPI’s state secretary K. Ramakrishna said his party was ready to work with a JSP-TDP alliance, and asked Kalyan to clarify his party’s tie-up with BJP.

Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and actor K. Nagendra Babu, who is close to their eldest brother K. Chiranjeevi, and lives in Hyderabad, is camping in Vijayawada in support of Kalyan. Nagendra Babu, who helped Chiranjeevi launch his now-defunct Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), had stayed away from Kalyan for several years, but now both Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu are warming up to their youngest brother. Chiranjeevi, who is still a member of the Congress, albeit inactive, has stopped participating in any party events. He was found missing from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is at present traversing Kurnool district in its short detour through Andhra Pradesh.