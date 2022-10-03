scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Andhra Pradesh: Pastor booked for killing neighbour’s dog

According to the police, the dog entered the pastor’s home and started barking. Out of anger, he allegedly took out his air pistol and shot the dog dead.

Based on a complaint from the dog owner, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

The Andhra Pradesh police have registered an FIR against a 65-year-old pastor on charges of allegedly shooting his neighbour’s pet dog and killing it. The incident took place on September 30 at Adiviraoulapadu under Nandigama police station limits of Vijayawada and came to light later when the neighbours complained to the police.

Police said that pastor Hamilton of the Seventh-day Adventist Church was served a notice after an FIR was registered against him on Sunday under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

As per his neighbour’s complaint, the pastor killed their pet dog at around 6 pm on September 30.

“On Friday, the neighbour’s pet dog entered the pastor’s home and started barking. He had warned the neighbours against this several times in the past. Out of anger, he took out his air pistol and shot the dog dead,” a police officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...Premium
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...
More from Hyderabad

Based on a complaint from the dog owner, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated. “He is not arrested. A notice has been served to him and an FIR is registered. The investigation is on,” the police officer said, adding that the air pistol belonged to the pastor but there have been no similar complaints of alleged cruelty to animals against the pastor in the past.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 12:59:10 pm
Next Story

Watch: Mitchell Johnson and Yusuf Pathan engage in ugly mid-pitch altercation in Legends League Cricket game

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement