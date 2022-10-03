Andhra Pradesh: Pastor booked for killing neighbour’s dog

The Andhra Pradesh police have registered an FIR against a 65-year-old pastor on charges of allegedly shooting his neighbour’s pet dog and killing it. The incident took place on September 30 at Adiviraoulapadu under Nandigama police station limits of Vijayawada and came to light later when the neighbours complained to the police.

Police said that pastor Hamilton of the Seventh-day Adventist Church was served a notice after an FIR was registered against him on Sunday under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

As per his neighbour’s complaint, the pastor killed their pet dog at around 6 pm on September 30.

“On Friday, the neighbour’s pet dog entered the pastor’s home and started barking. He had warned the neighbours against this several times in the past. Out of anger, he took out his air pistol and shot the dog dead,” a police officer said.

Based on a complaint from the dog owner, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated. “He is not arrested. A notice has been served to him and an FIR is registered. The investigation is on,” the police officer said, adding that the air pistol belonged to the pastor but there have been no similar complaints of alleged cruelty to animals against the pastor in the past.