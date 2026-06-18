Andhra Pradesh opens doors to doctors nationwide, scraps state registration hurdle

An order to this effect was issued on June 11 by the department of health and family welfare in AP (File photo)

In a first in the country, doctors from across India will be allowed to practice in Andhra Pradesh without them registering independently with Andhra Pradesh Medical Council. Doctors from other states will also be exempted from taking a No Objection Certificate from the state or union territory they are registered with before practicing in Andhra Pradesh.

With this, Andhra Pradesh becomes the first state to remove registration barriers for doctors from across India.

An order to this effect was issued on June 11 by the department of health and family welfare in AP. The order read: “In pursuance of the policy decision of the Government under PA-19 (Priority Area -19) and in order to facilitate ease of practice for qualified medical practitioners, the Government of Andhra Pradesh hereby notifies that any person possessing a recognized medical qualification and holding a valid registration with any State Medical Council or Union Territory Medical Council in India shall be permitted to practice in the State of Andhra Pradesh”.