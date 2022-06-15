Andhra Pradesh: Caretaker of NGO-run residential school arrested for molesting girl students

The caretaker of an NGO-run residential school for hearing impaired and physically challenged children in Andhra Pradesh was arrested on Wednesday morning by police in N T Rama Rao district for allegedly molesting girl students.

The caretaker, the husband of the woman who runs the school, was arrested after several girl students called up the Childline helpline and complained about his behaviour. The Childline counsellor who took the call informed the police, who raided the school premises and took the caretaker into custody, police said.

The school has 50 inmates and the accused is one of the caretakers. While the accused denied the allegations and his wife defended him, Childline counsellors told the police that several students had complained of sexual harassment.

Police said that other teachers and staff too have complained of mental harassment by the caretaker.